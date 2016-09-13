BizWeekly 9/13/2016

Kittleman Announces Plans to Reopen Ellicott City to Pedestrians, Public

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman has announced plans to reopen Ellicott City’s Main Street to credentialed pedestrians during daylight hours, beginning Saturday, Sept. 17, and to the rest of the public on Sept. 20.

Kittleman said the three-day window will allow merchants, building owners, residents and construction workers additional opportunities to finish cleanup projects and secure buildings before Main Street reopens to the public. Those with credentials will be able to take vehicles onto Main Street for drop-off and pick-up of various parcels, but there will be no on-street parking for those three days. Main Street also will be limited to one-way traffic.

Credentials can be obtained by visiting the Roger Carter Community Center, 3000 Milltown Drive, Ellicott City, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily through Sept. 20. Those with credentials can also obtain wristbands for one-day access for friends, helpers or volunteers to help during those three days.

Then, at 5 p.m. on Sept. 20, Kittleman said that all of Main Street will reopen to the public, for pedestrian traffic only. However, since the area is still an active construction zone, it has yet to be determined when vehicles will be allowed on Main Street. Repaving work will begin on Lot D soon, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 20.

“I’ve made this appeal before, and I’ll make it again: Please don’t come to Ellicott City just to gawk,” Kittleman said. “These folks are still putting back the pieces of their lives, and we need to show them some courtesy and respect for what they’re going through.”

As part of the reopening, Kittleman said that the bridge that spans the Patapsco River from Baltimore to Howard counties is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. on Sept. 17 to allow two-way traffic to Maryland Avenue and St. Paul Street. It took longer to open the bridge, Kittleman said, because damage in that area was greater than first believed. At times, there will still be one-way traffic from the CSX bridge to Maryland Avenue when construction dictates.

Howard County Receives State Grant to Fund ‘Heroin Coordinator’

Howard County has been awarded a $70,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP) to create a new position focused on combating heroin and opioid addiction.

County Executive Allan Kittleman said the new position, made available as a result of the Governor’s Heroin Task Force report, will give the county another tool in its fight against this epidemic, which continues to claim increasing numbers of lives each year. The position is a collaborative effort among the executive’s office, police department and health department.

The coordinator, who will be an employee of the police department, will be responsible for gathering information for use by state and federal partners following a police response to a call in the field involving illegal opioid use. The coordinator also will provide analysis to help the county take a multi-disciplinary approach to combating heroin and illegal opioid use.

According to the HCPD’s Vice and Narcotics Division, between 2014 and 2015, heroin-related deaths doubled from eight to 16. The county had an additional 77 non-fatal heroin overdoses. In 2015, heroin-related drug overdose deaths accounted for 66% of total drug overdose deaths.

To date in 2016, there have been 20 overdose deaths; 10 of those have been confirmed to involve heroin. During the same time period, there have been 83 non-fatal heroin overdoses reported in Howard County.

County Hires Consultants to Analyze Ellicott City Flood

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman also announced that the county is in the process of hiring three consultants to help better understand what happened the evening of July 30. The first consultant will interview members of the community in order to piece together how the various branches of water acted that evening. The study should take no more than three months.

The second consultant will perform a visual survey and document the stream/channel conditions with the Tiber/Hudson watershed following the flood. This survey will include mapping and written and photographic documentation of conditions that may have added to the flooding of adjacent properties or have contributed to additional stream instability.

The third consultant will conduct a thorough and extensive hydrological analysis of the Tiber, Hudson and New Cut branches, modeling various storms and the potential impact they would have on Ellicott City.

Kittleman also said that the Historic Ellicott City Recovery Community Advisory Group will conduct a series of listen-and-learn sessions with those impacted by the flood to assemble a list of proposed projects before the county begins a comprehensive planning process. He said the overall process will take about a year to complete.

Kittleman announced the reopening plan during an unveiling of a mural by Ellicott City artist Dee Cunningham, who recovered her artwork in her damaged studio in the days following the July 30 Ellicott City flash flood. The painting was purchased for $5,000 by Theo and Lisa Schlossnagle and donated to Howard County to be displayed at the George Howard Building, until a permanent location in Ellicott City can be found. The proceeds of the sale will go to the Ellicott City Partnership recovery fund.

Maryland Legislators Receive Nonpartisan Report on Business, Economy Votes

Maryland Business for Responsive Government ( MBRG ), a statewide, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to holding state legislators accountable for Maryland’s business climate and economic health, has released the 2016 results from its annual publication Roll Call.

Each year, MBRG’s State Advisory Council selects recorded votes from the most recent General Assembly session that are essential to create jobs and promote a healthy business climate throughout Maryland. MBRG identifies these bills in Roll Call and analyzes the votes to produce a score for each legislator.

This year, 14 senators and 29 delegates received perfect scores of 100%, whereas two senators and 31 delegates scored below 30%. The most improved Democrats were Dels. Sheree Sample-Hughes, Jill Carter and Pamela Beidle, who improved from 43% to 50%, 33% to 40%, and 57% to 64%, respectively (seven-point increases); and Sen. Delores Kelley, who improved 30 points, from 20% to 50%.

The most improved Republicans were Dels. Wendell Beitzel and Jason Buckel, both logging 29-point increases, from 71% in 2015 to 100%, and Sen. Bryan Simonaire, whose score improved 33 points, from 67% to 100%.

Last year’s edition of Roll Call commended the legislative session for taking a step in the right direction with five bills that implemented recommendations from the bipartisan Augustine Commission, while introducing relatively fewer bad-for-business bills than in prior years. For the analysis, Roll Call analyzed seven Senate votes and 13 House votes. The 2016 edition of Roll Call can be downloaded at www.MBRG.org/Roll-Call

Government Contracting Program Launches at the CIC

The Chesapeake Innovation Center (CIC), of Odenton, announced the launch of FedPath , a government contracting workshop series. This hands-on program will help CIC member companies and area technology entrepreneurs enhance their understanding and better compete in the federal government contracting space.

Funding for FedPath is made possible by grant support from the Maryland Technology Development Corp. ( TEDCO ). “Emerging technology companies that are new to the government contracting need to better understand economic, programmatic, supply chain and subcontracting components beyond the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) or procurement codes,” said Michael Tentnowski, executive director of the CIC. “We are grateful for TEDCO’s support of FedPath, which will help entrepreneurs access the best experts in the field.”

FedPath workshops take place the first Wednesday of every month, starting on Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The first module, “Registering as a Federal Contractor,” features guest presenter Gloria Larkin, founder of Linthicum-based TargetGov and author of The Basic Guide to Government Contracting. Future workshops will cover such topics as federal contracting basics, identification of key decision-makers and purchasing agencies (particularly those in national security), successful opportunity searches, bid pricing, reporting requirements and audits.

The Chesapeake Regional Tech Council will serve as a promotional co-sponsor of the series, which is a partnership that will maximize the program’s outreach to entrepreneurs in Maryland. Current CIC programs include a monthly synergy luncheon for member companies and quarterly events, such the TechKNOW workshop and Cyber C-Level Roundtable.

MyCoreBenefit Solutions Sponsors Startup Maryland’s STRT1UP Tour

Startup Maryland announced support from MyCoreBenefit Solutions as a tour sponsor of the STRT1UP Road Show and Pitch Across Maryland Competition ( STRT1UP: The Documentary Trailer ), the fifth annual statewide tour and celebration of entrepreneurship and startup companies.

The STRT1UP Road Show, which started on Sept. 10 and runs through Thursday, Oct. 6, will again traverse the state in the name of celebrating Maryland’s communities of venture building.

“Maryland has historically been a power center for disruptive innovations and innovation-tilted entrepreneurs,” said Mike Binko, founder of Startup Maryland. “Maryland entrepreneurs are now tearing down old-guard methodologies in industry sectors like insurance, health care and financial planning. MyCoreBenefit Solutions embodies the culture of innovation and understands deeply that with the changing mindsets of employees, businesses need to take greater steps to improve their benefit offerings,” said Binko.

At each STRT1UP Road Show tour stop, Startup Maryland and tour sponsors like My Core Benefit Solutions co-host rallies, sharing information about the entrepreneurial communities across the state. Through this partnership, entrepreneurs will be offered direct opportunities for benefits education.

The tour itself has a wide breadth of offerings, and connects businesses and communities together. There are more than 1,000 Startup Maryland companies; 800-plus participated in tour events from 2012 to 2015; and 168 startups “pitched” in 2012, 161 in 2013, 170 in 2014 and 165 in 2015; between 42 tour stops in 2015, 35 in 2014, 32 in 2013 and 25 in 2012.

Another Section of Ellicott City’s Main Street Reopens

Another section of Main Street Ellicott City, between Court Avenue and Forrest Street, reopened Monday, Sept. 12, allowing more businesses to either reopen or to begin rebuilding efforts following the July 30 flash flood.

Howard County Executive Kittleman said county crews and contractors have made considerable progress in infrastructure improvements, allowing for the reopening. Workers have continued to add sidewalks, retaining walls, sewers and more while BGE workers continue to work on installing a new natural gas main down Main Street.

In addition, another 15 parking spaces will be available at Lot F, which is located at the top of Main Street near Ellicott Mills Drive, meaning that 80% of that lot is now open to the public.

Despite the reopening and the additional parking spots, Kittleman reminded potential visitors that Historic Ellicott City is still not open to through traffic and that parking is prohibited on Main Street. In addition to Lot F, some limited public parking is also available on Lot D, which can be accessed by Roussey Lane, off of Old Columbia Pike.

AAEDC CEO Hannon Resigns

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh accepted the resignation of Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp. (AAEDC) CEO Robert Hannon. County Chief Administrative Officer Mark Hartzell will continue to act as AAEDC CEO until a permanent replacement is selected.

New Date for Ellicott City Flood Town Hall Announced

The Ellicott City Recovery Town Hall meeting has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at Veterans Elementary School, 4355 Montgomery Road, Ellicott City. It was previously scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15, and was moved to resolve a scheduling conflict.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman will provide updates on recovery efforts, as well as field questions from residents, businesses and property owners. Jim Robey, senior adviser for community recovery and chairman of the Historic Ellicott City Recovery Community Advisory Group, will attend, as will County Council Vice Chairman Jon Weinstein, who represents Ellicott City and was appointed by Kittleman to chair the #ECStrong Recovery Fund Committee.

HCCC to Honor Business Leaders

The Howard County Chamber of Commerce (HCCC) announced the 2015 Awards for Chamber Excellence (ACE) winners. The ACE awards are presented to deserving HCCC members who have made an outstanding contribution to their field, have achieved extraordinary success or have improved the business community in general.

These individuals and those recognized earlier in the year will be honored at the chamber’s annual Signature Event on Oct. 7. The dinner and awards presentation will commence at 6 p.m. at Turf Valley Resort. Highlighting the event is entertainer, impressionist and TV personality Roy Firestone. The Emmy Award winner was also the original host of ESPN’s “Up Close.”

The chamber has selected the following ACE recipients.

Large Business of the Year: Mobern Lighting

Small Business of the Year: Howard Tech Advisors

Business Person of the Year: Greg Lowe, Lowe Wealth Advisors

Entrepreneur of the Year: The Marriner Family/Victoria Gastro Pub

GovConnects Government Contractor of the Year: Innoplex LLC

The Signature Event is the HCCC’s premier event and is sponsored by M&T Bank and Turf Valley Resort. Tickets are $150 for members and $175 for future members. Registration is online at www.howardchamber.com

Schuh Introduces Redesigned County Seal to County Council

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh has introduced legislation to the county council that would update the official county seal with a new design that features historically-accurate elements and would serve as a consistent image when conducting county business.

“We are very excited about the newly-designed county seal, because it provides a professional image depicting Anne Arundel County as the best place to live, work and start a business in Maryland,” Schuh said. “After consulting with heraldry experts, we were able to incorporate new elements that are historically accurate and will make our citizens proud.”

Over the years, the design of the seal has evolved from the approved design in the County Code to the point that multiple versions have appeared on letterheads, online and on official signage. The county also lacks a high-resolution vector image that facilitates clear and vibrant reproduction.

The Maryland Archives was particularly helpful in researching the heraldry of the seal, and even produced a portrait of Lord Baltimore Charles Calvert with his coronet to use as a guide for the correct image. Some of the new elements include the felt top to the coronet, a tassel on top of the coronet and the felt ermine absent from the current seal. To see the new image, visit www.aacounty.org/news-and-events/news/county-executive-steve-schuh-introduces-redesigned-county-seal-to-county-council

HCLS Premieres First Episode of HiJinx Podcast

Howard County Library System (HCLS) is expanding its customers’ educational experience with HiJinx, a new monthly podcast. The new initiative strives to educate listeners about topics relative to upcoming HCLS events and curriculum in a conversational style that peaks interest and sparks curiosity.

Through their conversations with guests, podcast hosts Victoria Goodman and Dennis Wood will explore various facets of an overarching theme each month. The first episode, “Farm to Table: Can You Dig It?,” is designed to coincide with Howard County’s Farm-City Celebration.

Guests include Forrest Pritchard, a seventh-generation farmer and New York Times bestselling author, who also will be appearing at HCLS Miller Branch on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. His new book, Growing Tomorrow, goes behind the scenes with 18 sustainable farmers from across the country in a farm-to-table journey told through stories, photos and recipes. Other guests include local farmer John Love, owner of Love Dove Farms in Woodbine and a regular vendor at the HCLS Miller Branch farmers market; and Joe and Mary Barbara, proprietors of Aida Bistro restaurant, where farm-to-table cuisine and eco-friendly practices are features of the menu.

In October, HiJinx will explore this year’s Choose Civility theme “Kindness Creates Community” with Episode 2: “The Karma of Kindness.” The podcast is available at www.hclibrary.org/HiJinx via iTunes and GooglePlay

Plank’s Geddes to Address the Partnership

Plank Industries CEO Tom Geddes will be the keynote speaker at the BWI Business Partnership’s Signature Breakfast, which will be held Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:45 a.m. at The Hotel at Arundel Preserve, 7795 Arundel Mills Boulevard, Linthicum.

Geddes founded Plank Industries (formerly KDP Investments), the private holding company of Kevin Plank, founder, chairman and CEO of Under Armour, in 2012. As its CEO, Geddes oversees the Sagamore operating companies, Sagamore Spirit, Sagamore Racing, Sagamore Ventures and Sagamore Development, as well as the Plank family’s investments, wealth management and philanthropy.

Geddes will discuss Port Covington, Sagamore Development’s massive mixed-use development site in South Baltimore. The proposed complex would encompass 13 million square feet of offices, retail and residences on 260 acres. Plans currently include a new Under Armour headquarters, a whiskey distillery, a light rail spur and pedestrian-friendly walkways.

Advance registration for the breakfast is required by Tuesday, Sept. 20. To register, members should visit www.bwipartner.org . Non-members may attend for $70 if space is available and must call 410-859-1000 to register.

CA Speakers Series Explores Racial Integration in Housing on Oct. 4

Columbia Association (CA) will present “Sustaining Racial Integration in Housing in Columbia: Exploring the Model of Oak Park, Illinois,” the next event in CA’s Community Building Speakers Series.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Owen Brown Community Center, 6800 Cradlerock Way. The featured speaker will be Rob Breymaier, executive director of the Oak Park Regional Housing Center , where he leads the nation’s most successful effort to promote integration and the affirmative furthering of fair housing in the private housing market.

Oak Park, Ill., is located just west of Chicago. Thanks to the Housing Center’s efforts and leadership, it has established and sustained an integrated community that is open, inclusive and prosperous. Breymaier has published articles and opinion pieces and has been interviewed on a variety of media outlets, including Marketplace, The Washington Post, The New York Times, NPR and the Chicago Tribune.

Register online at www.ColumbiaAssociation.org/speakers . For more information, contact Scott Templin at 410-715-3166 or Scott.Templin@ColumbiaAssociation.org

Last Call for Vendors for Howard County’s 18th Annual 50+EXPO

A limited number of vendor spaces are still available for Howard County’s 18th annual 50+EXPO, scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wilde Lake High School, 5460 Trumpeter Road, Columbia.

Application fees and event information, as well as an exhibitor registration form, are available via www.howardcountymd.gov/50plusexpo Completed registration applications may be faxed to 410-313-5950 or mailed to 50+EXPO 2016, c/o Donna Tugwell, Howard County Office on Aging and Independence, 6751 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 211, Columbia, MD 21046.

For more information, visit www.howardcountymd.gov/50plusexpo or contact Lisa Coster at 410-442-3734 (voice/relay) or email at lcoster@howardcountymd.gov

UMCP’s Loh, UMB’s Perman to Announce National Security Partnership

Today,on Tuesday, Sept. 13, University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB), President Jay Perman and University of Maryland, College Park (UMCP), President Wallace Loh, with University System of Maryland Chancellor Robert Caret, will participate in a whistle stop with national security experts and higher education officials to announce a strategic national security partnership between the two universities.

Officials will ride the MARC train and METRO to Greenbelt station to demonstrate the various transit options and convenience of the Greenbelt location. The event, hosted by Greenbelt Mayor Emmett Jordan, will highlight the opportunity to locate the FBI headquarters in Greenbelt, with access to the well-educated workforce from the entire region.

Holiday Craft Fair Set for Historic Oakland

Oakland’s 12th Annual juried Holiday Craft Fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Historic Oakland, 5430 Vantage Point Road, Columbia. The event will feature tastings while strolling through the manor; hand-crafted gifts will be available (all vendor tables are sold out).

Admission is free to the fair, which is being sponsored by the Town Center Community Association. Call 410-730-4744 for more information.

The race to replace Barbara Mikulski in the U.S. Senate had dueling endorsements from major business and education groups Thursday. The fairly low-key campaign is also about to get a little edgier with low-budget roving billboards from an independent group tying Rep. Chris Van Hollen, the Democratic frontrunner, to paying off Iranian mullahs and welcoming Syrian terrorists. Read more: http://marylandreporter.com/2016/09/09/endorsements-billboard-attacks-stir-u-s-senate-race Endorsements, billboard attacks stir U.S. Senate race: