BizWeekly 3/22/2017

Anne Arundel County Reaches All-Time Jobs Record

According to recent data made available by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, Anne Arundel County employers reported 270,103 jobs in the third quarter of 2016, an all-time high job count. Of that total, 223,844 were in the private sector (all industries), and 46,259 jobs were counted within the government sector. Compared to the third quarter of 2015, the overall number of jobs in Anne Arundel County is up by 7,636.

“Our tax and regulatory reforms continue to help create jobs and prosperity in our county,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh. “As we put together our next budget, we remain committed to enacting policies that will build upon this progress.”

The Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages program covers the quarterly count of employment and wages as reported by employers and covers 98% of U.S. jobs. The report showed that top sectors to add jobs include Trade/Transportation/Utilities (1,791), Professional & Business Services (1,696) and Education & Health Services (1,669).

At the height of the economic downturn in 2009, Anne Arundel County dropped to a low point of 226,404, a decrease of more than 7,500 jobs from the previous year. The county recovered from, and added to, the 2008 level when it hit 239,839 jobs in 2012. Since then, Anne Arundel County’s jobs number has averaged 2.9% growth per year.

MEDA Announces 2017 Award Winners

The Maryland Economic Development Association (MEDA) has announced the recipients of the 2017 MEDA Awards, which celebrate the people, projects and programs that are transforming lives by creating opportunities, inspiring innovation and enriching communities across the state – and the Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) is among the winners.

MEDA will present its new Transformative Excellence Award to the HCEDA in recognition of its response to last summer’s Ellicott City flood. This award showcases economic development’s role and best practices during a crisis. During a period of approximately four months, the HCEDA provided an estimated 5,000 hours of work toward the recovery of the business district. The office was involved in the efforts to revitalize 75 businesses and get more than 450 people back to their place of work and livelihood.

In addition, the Small, Minority and Women-Owned Businesses Account-Video Lottery Terminal Fund (VLT), a program created by the Maryland Department of Commerce, has been selected to receive the Economic Development Program Award for its support of small business for minority and women business owners. The program uses gaming revenue as a lending source to the targeted demographic, which makes it the only loan program of its kind in the state. Another unique element is the ability to deviate from traditional credit underwriting and repayment structures. This program allows fund managers to underwrite and structure loans to match local conditions.

The Awards Banquet will be held May 1 during the 2017 MEDA Annual Conference in Cambridge, Md., at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay. The conference is slated for April 30 through May 2. Visit www.medamd.com to learn more.

Howard Bank to Open Branch in North Baltimore

Howard Bank , a locally-owned community bank serving the Greater Baltimore area, announced that it will open a branch in the Remington community of Baltimore City. The 2,000-square-foot branch is located at Seawall Development Co.’s Remington Row apartment community at 2700 Remington Avenue, and will tap into the rapidly growing market, which is undergoing a revival spurred by recent investment in restaurants, homes, apartments and businesses.

“We like the energy in Remington and its potential for growth,” said Mary Ann Scully, chairman, CEO and president of Howard Bank. “The market represents a diversity of age and income attracting teachers, entrepreneurs, artists and new businesses. We are proud to be working with Seawall and help in its transformation of Remington.”

“Since its inception in 2005, Howard Bank has focused on being a community bank and has never wavered. They were the first lender to finance our Miller’s Court teacher housing project in 2008 in Remington, and they have stood by our side, believing in the neighborhood and the City of Baltimore every step of the way,” said Donald Manekin, founding member of Seawall Development, adding, “Howard Bank opening up a state-of-the-art branch in the heart of Remington personifies their original vision and meets the needs of the community.”

Howard Bank expects the new branch to be opened for business in the early summer of 2017.

New Timeline for Annapolis Library Project Unveiled

Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) officials announced an updated timeline for construction of the new Annapolis Regional Library. Demolition of the current facility will take place in March 2018 with the new building expecting to be open in late 2019.

The new, 32,500-square-foot-facility will nearly double the size of the existing library and provide more meeting room space, a teen zone, an increased children’s area, outdoor space, a vending café, tinker area, a quiet room, comfortable furniture, a tech zone and collaborative workspaces for small groups. The books, CDs, DVDs and magazines also will be exhibited in easier-to-reach shelves.

“We look forward to providing our customers with an inviting and inspiring new library that will serve the needs of everyone in the community,” said AACPL CEO Hampton “Skip” Auld.

Public comment on the proposed project design is welcome at a permitting hearing to occur in the near future (the first meeting was postponed by the recent snow) at the Annapolis City Council Chambers, at 160 Duke of Gloucester Street. Residents also can review the proposed site design, landscape plan and landscape mitigation plans on the library’s website ; progress on the project is available on the City of Annapolis Planning and Zoning project management’s webpage

Howard County to Host Veterans Resource Fair

The Howard County Department of Community Resources and Services and its Office of Veterans and Military Families will host a Veterans Resource Fair on Tuesday, April 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ellicott City 50+ Center, 9401 Frederick Road, Ellicott City. While geared toward veterans living in Howard County, all veterans and their families (active, guard, reserve and dependents) are invited to attend. Admission is free.

The fair will offer attendees the opportunity to talk face-to-face with more than 42 businesses, organizations and nonprofits dedicated to providing services, support and jobs to veterans. Representatives from the following organizations will be on hand.

* Maryland Department of Veteran Affairs Veteran Benefits Specialist

* U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Hiring Our Heroes

* National Alliance on Mental Illness, Howard County

* The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Mobile Vet Van

* Maryland Department of Health & Mental Hygiene, Maryland’s Commitment to Veterans

* Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulations, One Stop Career Centers

* Howard County Office on Aging and Independence

* Maryland Legal Aid Bureau

* Heroes on the Water

* Neighbor Ride

* Serving Together

* American Legion Post 156, VFW 7472 and Marine Corps League

* Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program

* Howard County Commission on Veterans and Military Families

* Local employers hiring veterans

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will offer on-the-spot eBenefits registration and claim status, and the Library of Congress (LOC) will be on-site to conduct interviews for the Veterans History Project. If you know a veteran who has a story to tell, contact the LOC at 202-707-1819 or Ahub@loc.gov to set up an appointment. Volunteers interested in conducting the interviews are encouraged to contact the LOC as well.

For more information about the Resource Fair or the Office of Veterans and Military Families, contact Lisa Terry at 410-313-0821 (voice/relay).

A Forum for Educators and Businesses

The Education Committee of the Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce has planned a forum for educators and businesses:” Breaking Out of Stereotypes: Changes and Challenges STEM Students Face in the Workplace.” The forum takes place at Anne Arundel Community College’s Cade Building on Wednesday, March 22, from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Numerous experts will address how the field of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) has changed from the male-dominated industry to one equally led by women. Dr. Lesley Brown, chemist, professor and associate dean, Baltimore City Community College, will address skills at the college level and share her own story of breaking the barriers. Maureen McMahon, Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ (AACPS) deputy superintendent, academics and strategic initiatives; and Kristina Gillmeister, STEM Coordinator, AACPS, will address changes in STEM to reach national goals in the 21st century. In addition, Joan Mele-McCarthy, executive director of The Summit School, will address” The Missing Link: Content We Don’t Usually Consider.” To register, visit www.aaaccc.org/events

Howard County to Host Workgroups on Behavioral Health Integration Options

Howard County will host a series of public meetings during March and April to discuss behavioral health integration options. At each meeting, a workgroup composed of members from the Howard County Health Department, the Mental Health Authority, the Board of Health, the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Authority Board, the Mental Health Authority Board and various nonprofit organizations that operate in Howard County will explore ways to connect and integrate mental health and substance abuse services.

At the conclusion of the meetings, the workgroup will provide County Executive Allan Kittleman with recommendations on an integration model appropriate for Howard County. The meetings are scheduled for the following dates.

Thursday, March 23, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Health Department, 8930 Stanford Boulevard, Barton Room, Columbia

Monday, April 3, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Drive, Columbia/Ellicott City Room, Ellicott City

Wednesday, April 5, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Drive, Columbia/Ellicott City Room, Ellicott City

Wednesday, April 26, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Health Department, 8930 Stanford Boulevard, Barton Room, Columbia.

In 2013, the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene issued a report providing Maryland jurisdictions with a model for integrating their mental health and substance abuse services. Kittleman’s 2015 Transition Report also advised that the county consider this approach. Currently, mental health services are offered primarily through the Mental Health Authority, while substance abuse services are offered mainly through the Howard County Health Department.

For questions or more information about the workgroup, contact Carl DeLorenzo at 410-313-2172 or email cdelorenzo@howardcountymd.gov

MBRG Resets Hogan Luncheon for June 5

Maryland Business for Responsive Government has rescheduled the date of the 3rd Annual State of Business Address with Gov. Larry Hogan to Monday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event still will be at the BWI Airport Marriott, in Linthicum.

For those with existing registrations, there is nothing further that they need to do; however, registration is once again open due to the additional time and capacity to add up to 100 additional attendees. For more information, visit www.mbrg.org/lunch-governor-hogan-2017

Annapolis Film Festival to Kick Off on Thursday, March 30

From Thursday, March 30 to Sunday, April 2, Downtown Annapolis will become a place to screen 70 films from more than 20 countries during the fifth annual Annapolis Film Festival. Screening venues include Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Asbury United Methodist Church, The Key Auditorium at St. John’s College, St. Anne’s Parish Hall and Annapolis Elementary School; special showcases will include the Environmental Showcase, the African-American Experience, the Student Showcase and the Sunday Morning Jewish Experience (with bagels and lox) and films for the LGBTQ community.

Ticket Central is located at Asbury United Methodist Church. Individual tickets cost $12.50 for a single screening or panel. Day passes for unlimited films and panels per day is $50. And filmgoers can get a full festival pass for $125, allowing access to Opening Night film and After Party, Best of Fest and unlimited films and panels throughout the entire festival. A limited number of festival passes remain and are available at www.annapolisfilmfestival.com

