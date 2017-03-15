BizWeekly 3/15/2017

Howard Council Fails to Override Immigrant Protection Bill Veto

One month after passing a controversial measure aimed at codifying protections for undocumented immigrants within its jurisdiction, the Howard County Council was unable to overturn County Executive Allan Kittleman’s (R) veto of the bill.

Requiring a supermajority vote of 4-1 in favor to override, the council cast a vote of 3-2 on March 6, with Council President Jon Weinstein (D-Dist. 1) and Councilman Greg Fox (R-Dist. 5) opposing. Council Members Calvin Ball (D-Dist. 2) and Jen Terrasa (D-Dist. 3), who sponsored the bill, agreed last month to remove overtly political language, as well as a reference to the jurisdiction as a “sanctuary” community for undocumented immigrants.

“[N]ational events over the last weeks … make it clear that now more than ever we need CB9-2017,” Terrasa said. “This bill would have sent a message loud and clear that we will not stand by while people in our community live in fear of having their lives torn apart.” Ball encouraged those who supported the bill to lend their support to the Maryland Law Enforcement and Governmental Trust Act currently under consideration in the Maryland General Assembly.

“I’ve been giving this a lot of thought, and there could be a lot of good reasons to take this to referendum,” Fox said. “However, I think it’s time for us to put all the politics that this started with behind us.”

Weinstein said he had “made a commitment to work with the community and organizations on tangible actions to promote and support efforts to address the fear experienced by the immigrant community,” but cited his previous evaluation that the bill did little to practically allay any of those fears as his reason for voting against a veto override.

KeyW to Acquire Sotera Defense Solutions for $235M

The KeyW Holding Corp., of Hanover, announced that its wholly-owned operating company, The KeyW Corp., has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Sotera Defense Solutions in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $235 million, inclusive of an expected $46 million net present value of acquired tax benefits. This transaction will augment the strengths of each company to create a leading pure-play products and solutions provider to the intelligence community (IC) and related customers with expected combined pro-forma revenue of approximately $535 million in 2017.

The transaction, approved by the boards of directors of both companies, has received the approval of the Sotera shareholders, and, subject to customary conditions, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2017. Under the terms of the agreement, Sotera will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of The KeyW Corp. following the transaction.

Sotera Defense Solutions, formerly known as Global Defense Technology & Systems, is privately owned by funds managed by Ares Management . Sotera is a prime contractor on approximately 80% of its work and is expected to generate an estimated $225 million in revenue in calendar year 2017.

Schuh Launches Opioid Education Program for County Employees

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh has announced that the award-winning “Not My Child” education and awareness program would sponsor a series of Opioid Misuse Prevention conversations open to all Anne Arundel County government employees.

“We are committed to educating as many of our citizens as possible about this deadly crisis,” said Schuh. “Bringing our effective heroin/opioid education awareness program to county government will spread the word to our employees about the dangers of this public health emergency.”

Through this new initiative, county employees can attend “Not My Child” heroin/opioid information sessions sponsored by the Office of Constituent Services during their lunch hour. Through these events, employees will get to know the facts, know the triggers and learn who to call for help. They will also learn how Anne Arundel County’s Employee Assistance Program can be a resource to them and their family.

“Not My Child” Opioid Misuse Prevention conversations will take place between noon and 1 p.m. They are scheduled for the following dates and locations throughout March.

● March 15 at the Chesapeake Room at 2664 Riva Road, Annapolis

● March 22 at the Independence Conference Room at 2664 Riva Road, Annapolis

● March 29 at the Office of Personnel Training Room at 2660 Riva Road, Annapolis

To help facilitate this initiative, Schuh also declared March Opioid and Heroin Prevention Awareness Month in Anne Arundel County. For more information, go to www.aacounty.org

Improvements Planned for Route 29 Pedestrian Bridge in Columbia

On March 8, Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman announced county plans for improvements to the Route 29 pedestrian bridge linking East and West Columbia. The project will incorporate a geodesic spiral tube for a unique visual element and will also address safety issues, Kittleman said, including improved, upgraded lighting and a fiber-optic connection to monitoring cameras for improved public safety.

“While these improvements will assist in the short term, my administration will continue to work with Friends of Bridge Columbia, state officials and the community to evaluate long-term options to improve connections between downtown and Oakland Mills,” Kittleman said.

The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) will contribute $500,000 to the project, which is expected to cost a little more than $1 million. Work will commence this fall and should be complete by the spring of 2018.

“Connection is going to be a key theme of Columbia [redevelopment] as a whole,” said Greg Fitchitt, HHC vice president, development. “With this pathway we connect people to wellness at the hospital and to education at the community college, and recreation at Blandair Park and people to their community. With this design, it really will be transforming what is today kind of an eyesore into an icon.”

Regional Chamber Announces New Name

The former Baltimore Washington Corridor Chamber and the former West Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce members officially celebrated the merging of the two chambers at Live! Casino on Wednesday, March 8, where Raj Kudchadkar, president and CEO, announced the new chamber’s name: the Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce (CMCC).

The announcement was made to a sold-out crowd of 250 attendees. In addition, “The Center of Intelligent Business” was also announced as CMCC’s new tagline.

“I couldn’t be happier with the name chosen by the branding committee and approved by the board,” said Kudchadkar. “They accomplished a great deal in a short period of time. Having a name for our new organization is a crucial first step.”

Kudchadkar also announced the launch of a logo contest at the celebration. CMCC members are invited to submit logo design entries for the Chamber by March 31. Contest details can be found on the chamber’s temporary website at www.westcountychamber.org

Anchor Technologies Relocates to Columbia

Cybersecurity consulting firm Anchor Technologies Inc. is opening its doors at its new headquarters at 6315 Hillside Court, in Columbia. Anchor started in Annapolis in 2002 and provides clients with both advisory assessment and technology integration consulting services. A heightened focus on cybersecurity in recent years has led to a sharp increase in demand for consulting work, and at 4,583 square feet, the new location offers ample office space and the facility supports a managed services operation center and a dedicated training room.

“The new space allows us more opportunities for cyber training classes, hosting MeetUps, vendor presentations and company events,” said Peter Dietrich, CEO of Anchor Technologies. “In addition, we have room for additional employees to manage BlueRing, our new small-business cybersecurity as a service offering.”

Colfax to Acquire Siemens Turbomachinery Equipment GmbH for €195M

Annapolis Junction-based Colfax Corp., a global manufacturer of gas- and fluid-handling and fabrication technology products and services, has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Siemens Turbomachinery Equipment GmbH (STE) from Siemens AG for a cash consideration of approximately €195 million.

STE, an innovator in the international turbomachinery business, develops, produces and distributes single-stage compressors and small steam turbines for environmental and industrial applications. The acquisition will be integrated into Colfax’s Howden business platform, broadening Howden’s range of compression solutions and expanding its product offerings.

STE also diversifies Howden’s served end-markets and increases its presence in applications with attractive growth potential. For the fiscal year ended September 2016, STE had revenues of €146 million.

“We are very pleased to have entered into an agreement with a prestigious strategic purchaser such as Colfax. Colfax, with its subsidiary, Howden, is the ideal purchaser to strengthen the business’s overall competitive position. The sale enables the business to successfully expand in its core business of compressor production for numerous applications, including small steam turbines and associated services,” said Christopher Rossi, CEO of the Dresser-Rand business, part of Siemens’ Power and Gas Division.

Alaska Airlines Grows at BWI Marshall With New Service to San Francisco

Alaska Airlines will begin new, transcontinental service between BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and San Francisco International Airport. The new seasonal service is scheduled to start on Oct. 16.

San Francisco will be the third new Alaska Airlines market for BWI Marshall in 2017: On March 16, the airline will begin service between Baltimore and San Diego, and on June 6, it will add service between Baltimore and Portland, Ore. Alaska Airlines first started service at BWI Marshall Airport in September 2014 with daily nonstop service to the airline’s hub in Seattle. Alaska added service between BWI Marshall Airport and Los Angeles in September 2015.

Anne Arundel Restaurant Week Runs Through Saturday

This March, St. Patrick’s Day isn’t the only reason to go green: Green Restaurant Week is running in Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis through Saturday, March 18. The event celebrates the Anne Arundel and Annapolis restaurants certified with environmental best practices through the Restaurant Stewardship Program

The event includes participating restaurants such as Azure, Blackwall Hitch, The Boatyard Bar & Grill, Brian Boru, Café Mezzanotte, A Cooks Café, Galway Bay, Herrington on the Bay, Killarney House and Preserve. Guests can enjoy specials on food and drink dedicated to Green Restaurant Week from each participating restaurant; a sample list can be found at www.aaedc.org. To confirm specials, contact each restaurant separately.

Discussions on Race, Class and Culture in Columbia in the Works

Columbia residents are being asked to take part in a series of facilitated small-group discussions on the intersections of race, class and culture – sessions that will help people find common ground and learn from fellow community members who are different from them.

“Columbia was founded on the inclusion of all people. As we celebrate Columbia’s 50th year, it is vital that we provide a space for community members to intentionally engage with and listen to others different from ourselves,” said Jane Dembner, director of planning and community affairs for Columbia Association (CA), which has helped organize the discussions as part of Columbia’s 50th Birthday celebration. “This exploration will help keep biases in check and also make us question assumptions we make about other community members.”

The goal of ColumbiaDialogues is to create a personal and collective commitment among participants to help make the community more inclusive.



to learn how to participate. Space is limited. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, March 28. If interest exceeds capacity, CA may hold additional sessions in the future and/or encourage other organizations to sponsor similar sessions. For more information, email The Howard County Public School System’s Office of Cultural Proficiency is providing the trained facilitators for these dialogues. Sessions will begin this spring. Visit www.ColumbiaAssociation.org/columbiadialogues to learn how to participate. Space is limited. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, March 28. If interest exceeds capacity, CA may hold additional sessions in the future and/or encourage other organizations to sponsor similar sessions. For more information, email Jane.Dembner@ColumbiaAssociation.org

Registration Opens for Annual Howard County Business Appreciation Week

Registration has opened for the 26th annual Business Appreciation Week, the Howard County Economic Development Authority’s (HCEDA) yearly initiative designed to connect business owners and entrepreneurs with resources in the county government. Businesses can schedule meetings with a team of ambassadors from the county government from April 24-28. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign-ups close on April 19.

In the past, companies have used these meetings to discuss the issues they are facing, talk about their recent success and build relationships with local officials. The direction of the conversations is ultimately up to the business owners themselves.

The HCEDA tries to tailor each meeting to the company’s specific needs. A business dealing with a zoning issue, for example, will likely get matched with an ambassador team that includes officials from the county zoning board. County officials met with roughly 100 businesses during Business Appreciation Week in 2016. The HCEDA is preparing for a similar number of companies this year.

“I encourage every business owner in the county to consider scheduling a meeting, particularly those whom we haven’t met before,” said HCEDA Chief Executive Larry Twele. “We want to take this opportunity to learn about your business, thank you for being a part of this community, and hear about ways we can continue to make this a great place to be. We know that you have many choices as to where you locate your business, but we appreciate you selecting Howard County.”

Interested business owners can sign up for a meeting at https://howardbaw2017.eventbrite.com . For details, visit the event webpage, http://hceda.org/baw

From MarylandReporter.com …

Hogan’s budget moves to House floor, growth in private school scholarships cut : The House Appropriations Committee on Friday sent Gov. Larry Hogan’s $43 billion budget to the House floor for votes this week. It made $90 million in trims to general fund spending while adding back $74 million in other areas, including $8.4 million more to fund a 3.5% pay hike for caregivers of the developmentally disabled and $15 million restored for a Prince George’s regional hospital. The longest and most substantial debate occurred over a nearly $5 million cut in Hogan’s proposed funding of the BOOST Program to pay for scholarships of low-income students to private schools, including religious ones. Read more: http://marylandreporter.com/2017/03/12/hogans-budget-moves-to-house-floor-growth-in-private-school-scholarships-cut