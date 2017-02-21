BizWeekly 2/21/2017

Freshly to Open Facility in Howard, Plans to Add 500 Jobs

The gourmet, ready-to-eat meal delivery service Freshly will be opening its first East Coast facility in Howard County in the fall of 2017, adding 500 jobs during the next two years. The company will be locating in a 171,000-square-foot facility at 8704 Bollman Place, Savage.

“After searching the region we determined that Howard County would be an ideal location to expand our services to the East Coast,” said Michael Wystrach, CEO of Freshly. “After seeing all the food processing and distribution resources already located here, it made sense to me that we would want to be where we can get the freshest foods for our clients.”

Freshly’s meals are delivered fresh, never frozen, are free of gluten and processed sugars, and are made with all-natural products. The company also directs a focus to sustainability, as its products are shipped using recycled denim instillation, recyclable containers and are portion-controlled to help minimize food waste.

The facility will require an investment of $8 million in retrofitting and machinery to become operational. It will act as Freshly’s East Coast location for food preparation, cooking, assembly and distribution. “Over the last several years, we have seen a major surge in the number of food processing and distribution companies that are taking stock in the area,” said Larry Twele, CEO of the Howard County Economic Development Authority.

Kittleman Reinstates Public Parking Along Ellicott City’s Main Street

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman and Howard County Council Chair Jon Weinstein have announced that parking on Ellicott City’s Main Street will be reinstated between Old Columbia Pike and Maryland Avenue beginning March 3, at 5 p.m.

“Throughout the entire recovery process, we have actively worked to respond to the evolving needs of the community. We have balanced the need for public safety during ongoing reconstruction while accommodating the businesses that have already reopened,” said Kittleman. “Long-term parking needs for historic Ellicott City will be addressed as part of our Master Plan process. Until then, these additional spaces will increase parking capacity on Main Street.”

With significant construction activity still underway during the week, public parking will only be allowed between 5 p.m. and 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, and then throughout the weekend from 5 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday. The two-hour parking limit will be enforced on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

While public parking will be limited to the lower end of Main Street, visitors are still encouraged to use Lots D, E and F, which are easily accessible. These three lots provide 363 spaces. Additionally, on weekends, another 197 spaces are available at the Circuit Courthouse lot.

“My team and I have been listening to the community, particularly the merchants, about restoring parking on Main Street,” said Weinstein. “We’ve worked together with the county’s recovery team to develop a plan to address the immediate need while long-term solutions are considered. I’m looking forward to continued collaboration with Executive Kittleman on the Master Plan and ongoing recovery efforts.”

ELEVI Associates Selects Light Point Security as Exclusive Isolated Browser Partner

Light Point Security, located in the bwtech@UMBC Research & Technology Park, creators of the Light Point Web Full Isolation Platform, the only browser isolation technology to provide full isolation from all web content and seamless integration with existing browsers, has announced a strategic partnership with ELEVI Associates, a technology and cybersecurity provider serving customers in government and commercial markets throughout North America.

ELEVI, of Columbia, will incorporate Light Point Security’s web isolation platform into its security practice, enabling customers to significantly enhance their security posture.

Traditional security solutions rely on detection-based technologies to protect organizations and their data. However, detection-based products only provide protection against known attacks or known sources of malware and provide no protection against new attacks, leaving organizations exposed to new threats.

The Light Point Web Full Isolation Platform takes a different approach to security by treating all web content as malicious. Operating transparently to the user, Light Point Web fully isolates each user’s browsing session within a remote virtual environment. The dangerous task of executing website code is contained within that virtual environment, and only a real-time, malware-free interactive view of the website is sent to the user’s standard browser.

ETA, Cyberbit Announce Opening for Maryland Range Cybersecurity Training Center

Electronic Technology Associates (ETA) and Cyberbit have announced that the Maryland Range cybersecurity training and simulation center in Baltimore will open its doors on April 10. The Maryland Range is a live, stand-alone, hands-on cybersecurity training center that will instruct cybersecurity professionals in protecting national assets and infrastructure against cyberattacks.

The center will be powered by Cyberbit’s Range Platform, a cybersecurity simulation and training environment that enables security teams to train in realistic settings. Such training allows the teams to respond faster and more effectively to complex and advanced attacks, including ransomware, and to perform better as a team.

Convergence Acquires Deep Run Security

Convergence Technology Consulting, of Columbia, has acquired Deep Run Security, the developer of Spectrum, software used in the cyber risk analysis arena that is currently being used in major industries including finance, health care, higher education, legal, hospitality, manufacturing, federal and state contracting and retail. With this acquisition and by uniting resources, Convergence continues to grow its presence in cybersecurity.

“Spectrum Software is one of the best products that I have seen focusing on cyber risk analysis. Their team of people are top notch and is passionate about the same thing we are – success client delivery – creating the most advanced cybersolution suite that places the proper focus on prevention, monitoring and response.” said Larry Letow, CEO of Convergence. “By combining our teams, we can continue to build upon on our individual success that can now deliver cybersolutions to an even larger community.”

HCC to Host Internship and Job Fairs in February, March

More than 120 government agencies, businesses and organizations will visit Howard Community College (HCC) today and in March to showcase internship and career opportunities for students and community members.

The fall internship fair will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, between 9 a.m. and noon. The job fair will be held Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both events will take place in the Burrill Galleria of the Clark Library Building, located on 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. Tomorrow’s internship fair will provide an opportunity to connect with 40 local employers about internships offered at their businesses. Internships range from engineering, marketing and communications, accounting and finance positions to computer science, allied health and educational positions.

The March 17 job fair will feature representatives from 80 government agencies, businesses and organizations who are looking to fill part-time and full-time positions. This free event is open to students and community members seeking employment. To review the complete list of employers at the job fair, visit www.howardcc.edu/jobfair

For more information about career resources available at Howard Community College, visit the Career Services web page at www.howardcc.edu/career.

