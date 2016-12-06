BizWeekly 12/6/2016

Story to Retire in Early January

Dick Story, who has been serving Howard Bank as senior vice president, director of community relations, government affairs and as a business development liaison, is retiring after three years with the institution, effective Jan. 3, 2017. At that point, he will transition from full-time employment with the bank to a consultant.

Story has been a visible ambassador in all of the markets the expanding Howard Bank serves, including his native Upper Eastern Shore of Maryland, and has been the lead on its legislative agenda with the Maryland Chamber of Commerce, local chambers and the Maryland Bankers Association, working at the state level and in Washington, D.C.

While Story and his wife, Ginny, will return to live in their hometown of Betterton, in Kent County, after the first of the year, he has agreed to continue to be the “face” of Howard Bank, emceeing various area events as he has since the start in 1993 of his long tenure with the Howard County Economic Development Authority.

He also will continue to represent the bank at a variety of political strategy sessions and legislative forums, provide testimony on its behalf at the state and local levels, and offer strategic advice on community relations activities.

Howard County Housing Commission Director Carbo Passes

Tom. Carbo, executive director of the Howard County Housing Commission, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 25. He was 57. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman informed the community of his passing via a Facebook posting.

“Under his leadership, the Housing Commission made considerable strides, developing model communities such as Monarch Mills and Burgess Mill Station, doubling home ownership during the last eight years, expanding education programs and opportunities to new homebuyers and those seeking financial literacy and awarding affordable rental and ownership opportunities to those in need,” Kittleman wrote. “Most recently, Tom led the effort to create a comprehensive affordable housing program for Downtown Columbia that would serve a broader range of incomes.”

Carbo joined joined Howard County Government as an assistant county solicitor in the Office of Law in 1989. He also served as senior assistant county solicitor and labor relations coordinator before being named deputy director of the County Department of Housing and Community Development in 2006.

“He was a visionary whose work led to a new era of innovative and affordable housing opportunities that enriched our community,” Kittleman said. “Tom will be greatly missed.”

HCC, HTC Embarking on Obama’s TechHire Community Initiative

Howard Community College (HCC) and the Howard Tech Council (HTC) are partnering as a new TechHire community to train individuals and create pathways to access jobs in technology fields, including computer science, information technology, cybersecurity and computer forensics. With this new initiative, Howard County becomes one of 20 new communities announced Thursday at a Washington, D.C., event, and joins a national network of 71 TechHire communities across the country to help overlooked and underrepresented Americans start technology careers.

The collaboration is part of President Barack Obama’s TechHire Initiative, a campaign to expand local tech sectors by building tech talent pipelines in communities across the country. All TechHire communities go through an intensive and competitive application process to demonstrate their commitment and readiness in expanding the technology sector.

Howard County’s TechHire initiative will leverage an apprenticeship model, whereby trainees can participate in on-the-job learning with the more than 200 regional employers that participate in the HTC. By 2020, the Howard County TechHire initiative aims to train and place 800 individuals, with an emphasis on long-term unemployed, minorities and the military.

State Horse Industry Grows 23%, Provides More than $1.15B in Economic Impact

A new economic impact study of the Maryland horse industry shows that Maryland horse farming brings in more than $1.15 billion in economic activity a year, which is 23% higher than the $930 million it generated in 2010. The survey findings were announced at a news conference held at Goucher College in Towson. Speaking at the announcement were Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, Joe Bartenfelder, secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture and José Antonio Bowen, president of Goucher College.

Top survey findings by Sage show that the Maryland horse industry supports approximately 5,800 full-time jobs across Maryland (9,100 by including indirect full-time equivalent positions), with nearly a half a billion dollars in wage and salary income.

Booz Allen Acquires Laurel-Based Aquilent

Booz Allen Hamilton has announced that it will acquire Laurel-based digital services provider eGov Holdings Inc., better known as Aquilent, for $250 million. In a statement, Booz Allen said the transaction will bolster its “growing technology capabilities and talent base, particularly its emphasis on building citizen-focused digital services.”

Aquilent is a major provider of .gov and cloud solutions for the federal government. When the deal closes, likely by Dec. 31, Aquilent will become a wholly owned Booz Allen subsidiary and will serve as the Laurel “hub” of Booz Allen’s digital business.

KinderMender Celebrates 200,000 Patients

About 17 months have passed since KinderMender celebrated its 100,000th patient visit in June 2015. Last month, the pediatric urgent care center officially doubled that tally, as KinderMender’s 200,000th patient passed through its doors: a 3-year-old who arrived at the pediatric facility with a bead stuck in his nose.

The full-service, walk-in center is the creation of Dr. Keyvan Rafei, who opened the Columbia office in 2011, envisioning a clinic that would break the mold of the stuffy, scary doctor’s visit with a relaxed, congenial atmosphere and a friendly, honest relationship with families. Rapid growth led to the opening of a Laurel location in 2013, followed by a Glen Burnie clinic in 2015.

Students to Pitch Business Ideas at HCC’s Center for Entrepreneurial & Business Excellence

Howard Community College’s (HCC) Center for Entrepreneurial & Business Excellence (CEBE), Pinnacle Advisory Group, the Howard County Chamber of Commerce, Howard County Economic Development Authority and Maryland Center for Entrepreneurship will host a Fall 2016 Celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will be held at HCC’s, Rouse Company Foundation Student Services Hall, located on the fourth floor, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia.

Select students from Howard Community College’s introductory entrepreneurship and creativity course will pitch their innovative business ideas in a judged competition. In this bi-annual event, students have five minutes each to present their business ideas to a panel of entrepreneurial business professionals. The first and second place winners will be presented with The Pinnacle Entrepreneur Prize.

HCC alum Emily Kim, who with knowledge gained through her entrepreneurial classes at the college launched e-commerce retail business “Dazzleous,” has since started two other businesses. She will present her own $1,000 scholarship, which will help a student invest in his or her own business; Kim will mentor the student.

In addition, students, alumni and business partners who currently are helping downtown Ellicott City shop owners create websites and revitalize their businesses in the wake of the recent historic flooding, will be recognized at the event. Two businesses, Discoveries of Ellicott City and Attic Antique ‘N Things, will be exhibiting and selling their products.

