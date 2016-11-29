BizWeekly 11/29/2016

BizWeekly 11/29/2016

BWI Marshall D/E Connector Opens Before Holiday Rush

Gov. Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan joined business and state transportation leaders at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport to celebrate the opening of the $125 million D/E Connector, a major airport construction project that will improve customer service for BWI Marshall Airport travelers. The connector provides additional international airline capacity and new passenger services, including a new security checkpoint to serve domestic and international passengers.

“BWI is an important transportation resource, a crucial economic development engine and an invaluable asset for our state,” said Gov. Hogan. “With this major terminal enhancement project, we are improving and modernizing BWI for our customers, providing new opportunities for expanded international air service and setting the stage for even more future development. These upgrades are absolutely vital as we continue to support a growing airport and a growing Maryland economy.”

The connector program includes several elements that will benefit BWI Marshall customers, including the creation of an eight-lane security checkpoint to serve domestic and international travelers, the addition of new food and retail concessions, the construction of a new secure connector between Concourse D and the international Concourse E, and the configuration of airline gates to support added international service. The additions also include a new children’s play area and an outdoor patio space with airfield views.

The D/E Connector project also includes a gallery featuring art created by regional artists. A five-member jury panel of local educators, for which Yumi Hogan served as chairperson, selected the art during a recent competition. A total of 581 entries were received during the contest, and 28 pieces were selected for the exhibition space.

Finishing work on the terminal enhancements will continue through early 2017. New concessions and new restrooms will be added. The former security checkpoints for the D and E concourses will be decommissioned.

Interest in Maryland Racing Continues to Grow

The Fall Festival of Racing, which was held on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Laurel Park, boasted a 19.6% increase in handle over the previous year and showcased the growing interest in thoroughbred racing in Maryland.

The 11-race program, featuring the $250,000 De Francis Dash (G3), generated a total handle of $4.513 million, compared to $3.775 million in 2015; meanwhile, in-state handle, which was bolstered by the expansion of the Maryland Jockey Club’s off-track betting facilities, rose 16.4%. The increases continued a growing trend in the Maryland thoroughbred industry. On Oct. 22, total handle on Jim McKay Maryland Million Day was up 18.5% over the previous year, and 59.8% over 2014.

Earlier this year, the 141st Preakness Stakes (G1), the Middle Jewel of racing’s Triple Crown, set all-time records in total handle ($94.127 million) and attendance (135,256). Black-Eyed Susan Day also had increases over the previous year with total handle of $18.661 million compared to $17.815 in 2015.

The Maryland Jockey Club expects to take in $425 million in total handle this year, an increase from $355 million in 2015 and $296 million in 2014.

“We want to continue to offer fans and horsemen these spectacular programs and events,” said Sal Sinatra, president and general manager of the Maryland Jockey Club. “Fans like the renovations we’ve made, and horsemen love the new barns and improvements to the backside. Our Sunday program continues to build as well, with dining options and Fantasy Football. We’re going to continue to work hard because we believe there’s tremendous potential in Maryland.”

Symphony of Lights Returns With More Lights, New Shows, Ice Skating

Symphony of Lights, a 20-minute drive-through spectacle of more than 100 larger-than-life holiday light displays in Columbia that benefits Howard County General Hospital, has returned. Attractions include refurbished light displays and 20 new custom displays, a laser light show and a 3-D holiday video projected 50 feet high at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Light displays, both animated and stationary, glow with a total of 300,000 lights on a new 1-mile scenic wooded drive starting this year at the pavilion’s entrance on South Entrance Road. Visitors can listen to seasonal music on the Symphony of Lights FM radio frequency.

Drive-throughs take place Wednesdays through Sundays through Jan. 1, 2017, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $20 per car, except on Saturdays when they cost $25 per car. The event will be closed to vehicles on Mondays and Tuesdays and Dec. 31.

An ice skating rink debuts at Symphony of Lights this year as Howard County’s only outdoor rink, and it will be open through Jan. 8, 2017. The rink – near the corner of Little Patuxent and Broken Land parkways – will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and noon to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Two-hour admission tickets cost $9 for adults and $7 for children, with skate rentals for $4.

Kittleman Announces #OneHoward initiative, Community Forum

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman has announced #OneHoward, an initiative designed to promote community dialogue and reinforce the county’s shared goals of diversity and inclusiveness.

The goal of #OneHoward, a series of community conversations and educational events, is to advance the shared values of county residents while addressing concerns of racism, intolerance and bigotry that have surfaced recently, particularly on social media. “In the past several weeks, I have learned of instances of bigotry, racism and intolerance, and this isn’t who we are in Howard County,” said Kittleman. “I’ve heard of students who are afraid to go to school and of residents who feel we aren’t living in a civil society. We are better than this.”

#OneHoward will launch with a conversation with the community and will also include representatives from government agencies, such as county police, the sheriff’s office and schools. Leaders from various county and state organizations, religious groups and minority communities also will participate. The first conversation is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Bain 50+ Center, 5470 Ruth Keeton Way in Columbia.

Kittleman, the son of a civil rights leader, said the first conversation will begin with brief messages from community leaders followed by an opportunity for residents to ask questions, raise concerns and offer suggestions for making the ongoing #OneHoward initiative a success.

Howard County Commission for Women Seeks Hall of Fame Nominations

Howard County’s Commission for Women is seeking nominations for outstanding women to be inducted into the 2017 Women’s Hall of Fame. This annual event honors Howard County women who have made significant contributions to Howard County, the state of Maryland or the nation through their profession and/or community service and who are models of achievement for tomorrow’s female leaders. The deadline for submission is Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m.

To be eligible for this award, nominees may be either living or deceased and must have lived in Howard County for at least 10 years. Up to five women will be selected for induction at the commission’s annual Women’s Hall of Fame Ceremony in March 2017.

To obtain a copy of the nomination form, visit the Department of Community Resources and Services’ website at www.howardcountymd.gov/cfw or contact the department at 410-313-6400 or email women@howardcountymd.gov.

HCAC to Host Annual Open House on Dec. 2

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) will host its annual Open House & Holiday Sale on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Local artists will offer unique and affordable art and handcrafted items for sale including jewelry, wearables, accessories, paintings, glass art, quilts, photography, prints, wooden vessels, fiber art and greeting cards.

The studios of HCAC resident artists and arts organizations also will be open to the public from 7-8 p.m. Entry to the Open House & Holiday Sale is free and open to the public. For more information, call 410-313-ARTS (2787) or email visitorservices@hocoarts.org

HCAC Seeks Artists for Juried Silent Art Auction

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is seeking artists to participate in the annual Juried Silent Art Auction Exhibit as part of its annual fundraising gala, Celebration of the Arts in Howard County. The auction shines a spotlight on Howard County’s diverse and talented visual arts community.

All 2-D, 3-D and fine craft artists, 18 years or older, residing, working or studying in Howard County; HCAC members; and artists who have exhibited in Howard County in the last year are eligible to submit. Deadline for submissions is Jan. 23, 2017.

This year’s event will be held at the Horowitz Visual & Performing Arts Center at Howard Community College on Saturday, March 25, 2017, from 6-10 p.m. The Silent Auction exhibit will be presented in the Rouse Company Foundation Gallery. The final bid for each artwork sold will be divided equally between the artist and the Arts Council. Last year’s Silent Auction resulted in $11,375 in sales, with 81 pieces sold.

For more information or to submit an entry, visit www.hocoarts.org ; to have a prospectus delivered via postal mail or email, call 410-313-ARTS (2787).

From MarylandReporter.com …

A victory by Hillary Clinton – and a 2018 backlash against her – most likely would have given Gov. Larry Hogan’s reelection bid a boost, argued Josh Kurtz in a recent edition of MarylandReporter.com. Overreach by a unified Republican federal government, however, may cause an anti-GOP backlash similar to what we saw in 2006, when voters around the nation wanted to “send a message” to President George W. Bush; Maryland Republican Gov. Bob Ehrlich, who had a 57% approval rating, suffered the consequences. Read more: http://marylandreporter.com/2016/11/21/collins-in-2016-voters-more-powerful-than-conventional-wisdom In 2016, voters more powerful than conventional wisdom: