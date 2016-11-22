BizWeekly 11/22/2016

BizWeekly 11/22/2016

Grand Reopening of Downtown Ellicott City Set for Saturday, Nov. 26

On Saturday, Nov. 26, Old Ellicott City will host its Official Grand Reopening Celebration. The event begins at 10 a.m. with recognition from United States, Maryland and Howard County leaders and a large ribbon-cutting across Main Street. Speakers and participants will include the following.

● Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman

● Howard County Council Chairperson Calvin Ball

● Howard County Council Vice Chairperson Jon Weinstein

● U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin

● U.S. Congressman Elijah Cummings

● Maryland Sen. Jim Robey

● Maryland Sen. Gail Bates

“These past few months have been a trying time for Old Ellicott City and the people who live, work and enjoy it here,” said Anthony Cordo, executive director of Howard County Tourism & Promotion. “Residents, merchants, government and numerous agencies have put a lot of heart into getting this town to where it is and everyone is excited to celebrate.”

Attendees to the 10 a.m. Grand Reopening Celebration will receive a collectible Ellicott City T-shirt while supplies last.

Immediately following the Grand Reopening, more than 40 businesses and restaurants will reopen in Old Ellicott City for Shop Small Saturday. Throughout the day performers and artists will be playing on sidewalks, including musicians from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Other programming in Old Ellicott City that day will include the following attractions.

● Musicians, including some from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, will be roaming Main Street and stopping to play along sidewalks and in businesses from 1-5 p.m.

● Carolers will be strolling around town throughout the day.

● The B&O Railroad Museum and other museums will be open for tours.

● ManneqART fashion models will display the latest in wearable art.

● Holiday window displays and contests will be held.

For more information, visit www.EllicottCityHolidays.com ; for a list of businesses in downtown Ellicott City that are open, go to http://visitellicottcity.com/open

AAWDC Announces $4.3M Grant for Soldiers Transitioning to Civilian Work

The Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corp. (AAWDC) has awarded a $4.3 million National Dislocated Worker Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor targeted toward re-employment programs for about 730 military service members, veterans and spouses as they transition from the military to the civilian workforce.

The Maryland Corps Career Connect (C3) has been established to coordinate the effort. According to a job vacancy listing for the program director on the AAWDC web site, the successful candidate will “use a demand-driven approach to create an effective employment and training delivery system that starts with the employer – identifying what their specific skill and educational needs are for potential hires.”

“Today, we are helping bridge those gaps by establishing the [C3],” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, “an initiative to help connect our veterans and their families with jobs as they transition out of military life. This initiative targets transitioning service members and recently separated veterans to help ensure that they never stay unemployed for long and never fall into the category of long-term unemployed.”

Fort Meade Garrison Commander Col. Tom Rickard commented that the grant goes “far beyond the Fort Meade fenceline,” as it also will benefit soldiers transitioning from Aberdeen Proving Ground, Joint Base Andrews and Patuxent River Naval Air Station.

SBIRT Program Off to Successful Start in Baltimore MedStar Hospitals

Columbia-based MedStar Health was awarded the largest grant in its history by Behavioral Health Systems Baltimore to fund tools, training and resources for emergency room staff to screen for risky substance abuse behaviors and to motivate patients to enlist in treatment programs.

Known as SBIRT (Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment), the nationally-recognized, evidenced-based program was implemented in MedStar Harbor Hospital, in South Baltimore, as well as in MedStar’s three other Baltimore area hospitals: MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, MedStar Good Samaritan and MedStar Union Memorial. They will work in partnership with Mosaic Group, a Maryland health care consulting firm and an expert in SBIRT for the state.

The program’s three-part process starts with a universal screening. All patients are assessed for risky substance abuse behavior using standardized tools. If the screening indicates a moderate or high risk, a brief intervention by a peer recovery coach ensues, utilizing motivational interviewing techniques focused on promoting an individual’s own desire to change. Finally, a peer recovery coach provides additional evaluation and referral services for patients deemed high risk.

At least three peer recovery coaches are employed in each emergency room with a goal of increasing the number of patients referred to and admitted into programs for substance abuse treatment. Since Oct. 1, more than 27,000 MedStar patients have been screened, with more than 5,200 testing positive for SBIRT intervention.

Schuh Presents Rural Conservation Line Legislation to County Council

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh has presented legislation to establish a Rural Conservation Line across Anne Arundel County to conserve the most environmentally sensitive areas. “Our existing array of preservation and conservation tools are no match for the economic forces that are driving development,” he said. “Our rural conservation line legislation will help address the long term problem of over-development in our county.”

The legislation that will be proposed to both the county council and General Assembly would accomplish the following.

● Establish into code a Rural Conservation Area consisting of the county’s most rural and vulnerable area as well as a Rural Conservation Line demarcating the boundary between managed growth and the Rural Conservation Area

● Require a supermajority vote of the county council to expand public water and sewer into the Rural Conservation Area

● Require a supermajority vote of the county council for up-zoning of property in the Rural Conservation Area

● Require that 40% of the county’s land mass must remain in the Rural Conservation Area

The goal of the legislation is to establish a clear and unambiguous line for citizens of the county to understand where development will be permitted and where it will not. A public hearing to discuss the bill will be held at the county council meeting on Dec. 5.

PharmAthene Receives Final Payment From SIGA of $83.9M

PharmAthene, an Annapolis-based biodefense company developing medical countermeasures against anthrax, has received a final payment from SIGA Technologies of $83.9 million, which fully satisfies the judgment owed to PharmAthene as a result of its long-running lawsuit, which resulted from the failed merger of the two firms about a decade ago. In total, PharmAthene has received payment of approximately $217 million (including interest) from SIGA.

Barring any unexpected material events, PharmAthene intends to distribute to its shareholders at least 90% of the after-tax net cash proceeds of the $217 million in total payments it received from SIGA. The timing and form of such a potential distribution will depend upon the company’s analysis of its current situation, applicable corporate statutes relating to distributions and the economic consequences to its shareholders. PharmAthene expects to provide further details of such a distribution in the near future.

Alaska Airlines Continues to Grow at BWI Marshall

Alaska Airlines will begin new transcontinental service between BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and San Diego, Calif. The new service is scheduled to begin on March 15, 2017. BWI Marshall will be the only east coast airport with service from Alaska Airlines to San Diego, as well as Los Angeles.

The airlines first started service at BWI Marshall in September 2014 with daily nonstop service to the airline’s hub in Seattle. Alaska added service between BWI Marshall and Los Angeles in September 2015. The airline offers flights to markets throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica.

Redesigned AAEDC Website Offers New Geographic DataTools

The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp. (AAEDC) has launched a new, improved website that makes it easier for businesses and visitors to access economic data about the county, via any device. By using the Community Profile infographics tool, users can now find an easy-to-read overview of the county’s economy and access workforce, industry and community demographic data.

In addition, users can visit the Our Industries page to better understand major sectors in the county. This business data application includes a map and interactive industry data. To understand what makes Anne Arundel County unique from other communities across the U.S., AAEDC’s website now features a community comparison tool. Users are able to see how Anne Arundel County’s demographics, workforce, consumer spending and other data measure up against other localities.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 12:30 p.m., AAEDC and its data partner GIS Planning will offer a free 30-minute training webinar to businesses and AAEDC partners interested in learning to use the new data tools. Interested participants should register by visiting https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5454069534028015361

Partners In Care Needs Volunteer Drivers

The Ride Partners transportation program at Partners In Care (PIC), a nonprofit based in Pasadena, is searching for volunteer drivers to keep up with an increasing demand of ride requests among its growing membership of older adults who live in Anne Arundel County. Ride Partners is PIC’s signature program and provides adults age 50 and above with no-cost, arm-in-arm transportation to locations throughout the community.

Volunteer drivers can work as many or as few hours per week as they can contribute. Interested individuals will attend a brief orientation and training session, and information regarding insurance that PIC maintains on its volunteer drivers and their vehicles is discussed. For more information, call 410-544-4800 or visit www.partnersincare.org

Kittleman Seeks Member With Disability for Howard Commission

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman is seeking applicants with a disability who are interested in serving on the Commission on Disability Issues. The commission is composed of 15 voting members who serve five-year terms each and includes people with disabilities, service providers, family members of people with disabilities and the community-at-large.

The commission advises Howard County Government on issues affecting people with disabilities and also provides guidance and recommendations on Americans with Disabilities Act compliance. More specifically, the commission advises county government on the needs and gaps in such areas as housing, transportation, recreation, employment, education, community services, treatment, rehabilitation and related matters, which may preclude the full integration of persons who have disabilities into the community.

To be eligible for consideration, candidates must be Howard County residents, 18 years of age or older, have an interest in disability issues and be able to attend the commission’s meetings, which are held on the fourth Monday every other month (beginning in February), from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Gateway Building, 6751 Columbia Gateway Drive, Room 303, Columbia.

Applicants should send a résumé and brief letter to David Lee, by email, to dklee@howardcountymd.gov ; or by mail to Howard County Government, Office of the County Executive, Attn: David Lee, 3430 Court House Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Michelle Henry at 410-313-6431 (voice/relay) or email mhenry@howardcountymd.gov

Savage Mill Bridge, Tree Lighting Set for Dec. 3

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Historic Savage Mill will hold its annual Bollman Truss Bridge lighting at 6 p.m., followed by a community tree lighting at Carroll Baldwin Hall. The bridge will be outfitted with more than 15,000 LED lights and a giant bow, and there will be an array of large wreaths, lights, ornaments, trees and garland placed throughout the Mill.

The venture is a combined effort of Historic Savage Mill, Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks, Howard County Tourism Council and the Savage Community Association. The celebration will include holiday entertainment, Santa visits and shopping. The holiday festivities will run throughout the weekends leading up to Dec. 25.

Conservancy to Host Natural Holiday Sale

The Howard County Conservancy will host its Natural Holiday Sale at its headquarters at 10520 Old Frederick Road, Woodstock, on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Browse unique and locally crafted items for sale – all with a connection to nature. Children can create whimsical critters from cones, pods and seed heads with the help of naturalists.

Some proceeds benefit the conservancy’s environmental educational programs. Families are welcome. Admission is free. To register, visit www.hcconservancy.org/upcoming-events

From MarylandReporter.com …