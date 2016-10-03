BizWeekly 10/4/2016

MGM National Harbor to Open Dec. 8

MGM National Harbor will open Thursday, Dec. 8. Work on the $1.4 billion, 1 million-square-foot facility overlooking the Potomac River in Prince George’s County has been underway since mid-2014. It’s been a complicated build due to the site itself, weather delays and upgrades to the overall program that pushed up the price tag by roughly $500 million.

While the public opening is Dec. 8, MGM Resorts International is accepting hotel reservations for stays at National Harbor starting on Dec. 10. The resort features a 125,000-square-foot casino floor; 24-story, 308-room hotel; 15,000-square-foot, two-story conservatory with inaugural winter floral exhibit; 3,000-seat theater with flexible seating to accommodate all manner of events; 18,000 square feet of retail, celebrity chef-branded restaurants and a 10-eatery dining hall; a 5,000-space parking garage; 50,000 square feet of meeting and event space; and a spa.

Council Releases Independent Analysis of the Proposed TIF for Downtown Columbia

The Howard County Council recently released an independent report from TischlerBise that reviewed the administration’s proposed tax increment financing (TIF) package for Downtown Columbia. Council Chairperson Calvin Ball called for an independent analysis of the proposed TIF in July, noting that the council wanted a neutral third party to provide a critical review of the proposal. President Carson Bise will brief the council regarding the results of the analysis (as of press time) on Oct. 5, at 8 p.m., following the legislative session.

As an independent consultant to the county auditor, TischlerBise was tasked with evaluating the proposal and supporting documentation of CR105-2016, which establishes a Development District for the TIF and a Special Taxing District, as well as CB56-2016, which authorizes the county to issue $90 million in TIF bonds to finance a parking garage, roads and intersection improvements.

The County Department of Finance has presented the council with a financial analysis of the proposed TIF prepared by MuniCap Inc., a public finance consulting firm that specializes in tax increment financing. As part of its review, TischlerBise took a closer look at the assumptions about revenue and cost factors used in the administration’s evaluation of the TIF.

TischlerBise has prepared more than 900 impact fees and more than 800 fiscal impact analyses for clients across the United States and Canada. Among these have been analyses of TIF projects around the country, including most recently in Maryland: Baltimore City’s proposed TIF for Port Covington.

The TischlerBise report can be viewed at http://cc.howardcountymd.gov/Portals/0/Documents/CouncilMain/Press%20Releases/HowardCo_Final%20Draft.pdf

Army Corps of Engineers to Conduct Flood-Proofing Study for Downtown Ellicott City

Howard County has signed an agreement with the United States Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a flood-proofing assessment for Ellicott City’s Main Street area, which was significantly damaged during a July 30 flash flood.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, will gather data from more than a dozen buildings in the Main Street corridor between the Patapsco River and Route 29, using the mix of commercial and residential buildings as examples of the kinds of structures that could benefit from flood-proofing. The Corps would then offer recommendations for measures that could be taken by property owners.

Examples of nonstructural flood-proofing measures include elevation of buildings, moving valuables to higher locations, raising utilities and waterproofing buildings by applying sealant and installing closures on doors and windows. The study will also take the historic nature of buildings into consideration.

The Corps will work with partners to collect information on the July 30 flood, as well as review data and modeling from Tropical Storm Lee in 2011 and other storm events to incorporate into the study. It will also provide to Howard County building elevation surveys for the approximately 100 buildings in the 500-year floodplain in Ellicott’s historic district. This baseline data will be useful for the county to understand what the flood risk is for each building.

Upon completion of the study, which will take about a year, the Corps will prepare a report for Howard County summarizing the results of the building surveys and flood-proofing evaluations, as well as include an economic analysis. Based on the results, the Corps will recommend to the county whether flood-proofing is a viable option for the historic structures.

Kenjya-Trusant Group Launches Major Effort to Staff Department of State Offices

Months after winning the Domestic-State Technical Administrative Management Professional Services (D-STAMPS) contract, the Columbia-based Kenjya-Trusant Group is supplying dozens of expert workers to carry out the mission of the U.S. Department of State (DoS).

In February, Kenjya-Trusant began work as the sole Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) prime contractor on D-STAMPS – a single award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract that was initially awarded at a $103-million ceiling, with a lifespan of five years. Under the terms of the contract, Kenjya-Trusant will provide contract employees to deliver a wide range of services in Department of State offices throughout the Continental United States.

In the first six months of the contract, Kenjya-Trusant received more than 214 Task Order Requests for Proposals (TORPs) that requested anywhere from one to 15 contractor employees per TORP. Filling positions with incumbents who are currently contracted through other companies, or individuals referred by the DoS, must be completed within five business days. If Kenjya-Trusant has to recruit an employee to fill a position, the company aims to complete that process within 12 business days.

Revere Bank Completes Offering, Garners Investment Ratings

Revere Bank has completed a $31 million subordinated debt offering and received investment grade ratings with stable outlooks from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KRBA), a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) registered with the SEC.

Ambassador Financial Group Inc. completed the $31 million placement for Revere. The subordinated debt security is rated BBB- by KBRA and qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the bank. The security was issued as a 10-year fixed-to-float structure maturing in 2026 with a five-year call option. It will have a coupon of 5.625% for the first five years, floating thereafter at three-month LIBOR plus 4.409%.

Schuh Announces Forest Preservation Partnership With Chesapeake Bay Trust

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh has announced an unprecedented $1 million investment in forest protection for Anne Arundel County. Partnering with the Chesapeake Bay Trust, the county will use existing Forest Conservation Act funds for an innovative grant program to provide cash incentives to landowners who allow conservation easements on forested properties adjoining other protected private lands or county and state parkland.

Forest Conservation Act funds come from fee-in-lieu payments paid by developers for trees that are cut down in the development process and not replanted onsite. The county is proposing incentive funds of $5,000 per acre for properties that meet several eligibility criteria.

● A minimum of 10 acres;

● Within one-half mile of other protected lands;

● Currently forested or suitable for tree planting;

● Subject to a professional Forest Management Plan; and

● Placed under permanent conservation easement with a qualified land trust with development rights retired.

Landowners may also qualify for additional income tax deductions, reductions in property tax and lower estate taxes. Landowners will continue to own, manage and enjoy the land under the restrictions outlined in the easement. The incentive payment and tax reductions compensate the landowner for both forest management expenses and the value lost from relinquishing development rights.

Grant requests must come from a nonprofit sponsor and are awarded on a competitive basis through review by a committee of experts.

The Inaugural Maryland Cyber Day Kicks Off On Oct. 5

Maryland Cyber Day, which will highlight and celebrate Maryland’s cybersecurity entrepreneurs, innovators and companies and connect them with two tools for growth and success – investment capital and potential customers – from Maryland and beyond, will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 5.Activities will include the following.

Cyber Solutions Marketplace, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, Rockville, with on-site marketplace activities including technology demos/exhibits, “Top 10″ cybersecurity technology provider pitches, “Investor Insights” panel discussion, “Innovator Insights” panel discussion and private connections/business matchmaking meetings. One company from the “Top 10″ will be selected as the winner of a $10,000 grand prize.

STRT1UP Road Show & Pitch Across Maryland Competition, a statewide celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship, is hosting a Cyber Competition as part of the larger “Pitch Across Maryland.” The Startup Maryland Pitch Across Maryland Bus Tour will take place at a variety of locations throughout the day. Go to http://startupmd.org for more information.

CAMI Birthday Bash/Maryland Cyber Day Wrap-Up Reception, 4-6 p.m. at the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, Rockville. The reception will wrap up Maryland Cyber Day and will celebrate the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc.’s (CAMI) one-year anniversary. Enjoy music, food, drinks and networking and the announcement of the $10,000 grand prize winner from the Marketplace’s “Top 10″ pitches.

The event will be presented by CAMI, Startup MD and the Chesapeake Regional Tech Council (CRTC) in collaboration with National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE), the Maryland Department of Commerce and Montgomery County Economic Development Corp.For more information, go to http://mdcyberday.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Updated-MD-Cyber-Day-Schedule.jpg

The Mall in Columbia to Host Job Fair

In preparation for what many retailers are predicting to be one of the busiest holiday seasons as well as for more permanent positions, The Mall in Columbia will be hosting a job fair at the mall on Wednesday, October 5, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nearly 50 retailers, an unprecedented number, will be distributing information and answering questions as they search for both holiday and long-term employees. The job fair will take place on the lower level in the Lord & Taylor Court.

Participating retailers include: Nordstrom, Sephora, Brookstone, JCPenney, Macy’s, Pandora, Williams-Sonoma, Sears, Forever 21, Lord & Taylor, Lush Cosmetics, Talbots, Banana Republic, Soma Intimates, Marbles The Brain Store, Piercing Pagoda, Swarovski and Victoria’s Secret, to name a few.

Retailers will be hiring for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the employers who are hiring, identify career and seasonal employment opportunities and complete job applications.

From MarylandReporter.com …

Maryland is dealing with another revenue shortfall and a budget that must be trimmed to make the state’s books balance. Yet to hear Gov. Larry Hogan tell it there’s no revenue problem – only “a spending problem” caused by Democrats in the General Assembly. Let’s get the facts straight on this one: If there’s a problem with spending the buck stops on Hogan’s gubernatorial desk, writes columnist Barry Rascovar. Editor Len Lazarick offers a counterpoint on four key issues. Read more: http://marylandreporter.com/2016/10/02/rascovar-on-maryland-budget-myths-with-a-counterpoint Rascovar on Maryland budget myths, with a counterpoint:

With EpiPens and other prescription drugs rising in cost, families who desperately need them but do not have health insurance coverage are bearing a huge financial burden, according to community advocates. The Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative, a coalition of more than 1,200 religious, labor, business and policy groups seeking affordable health care, wants the state legislature to address that financial burden by overhauling some of the laws governing drug pricing. Read more: http://marylandreporter.com/2016/09/27/md-health-group-wants-legislation-to-attack-high-cost-of-prescription-drugs Md. health group wants legislation to attack high cost of prescription drugs: