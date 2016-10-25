BizWeekly 10/25/2016

Inaugural Maryland Cyber Day Pitch Competition Winner Announced

The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Chesapeake Regional Tech Council (CRTC), Startup Maryland, Maryland Department of Commerce and Montgomery County Economic Development Corp. recently announced Efflux Analytics, of bwtech@UMBC, as the Grand Prize Winner of the inaugural Maryland Cyber Day pitch competition.

To be eligible for the competition, Maryland cybersecurity technology innovators submitted detailed business and product information via an online platform, which was reviewed and scored by industry experts. Six companies were selected as “Top 10″ finalists; the remaining four were selected from the technology companies that pitched at various stops on Startup Maryland’s “Pitch Across Maryland” bus tour.

Each finalist was given the chance to showcase its innovative cybersecurity technologies to more than 150 commercial and government cybersecurity product buyers, potential investors and cybersecurity industry professionals at the Cyber Solutions Marketplace on Maryland Cyber Day, Oct. 5, at the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) in Rockville. The Top 10 were eligible to win a $10,000 grand prize.

The 10 finalists included the following.

A1LOGIC

Cybrary

CyVision Technologies, Inc.

Efflux Systems (grand prize winner)

LarkSpear

SecuLore Solutions (second place)

Point3 Security (third place)

Rivetz

TruShield

Untethered Labs

Loyola University Maryland Launches Master’s Program in Data Science

Beginning in spring 2017, Loyola University Maryland will offer a new Master of Science in Data Science program that blends the computer science, statistics and business courses necessary to prepare students in the fast-growing data science field.

The 31-credit, part-time program will be based at Loyola’s Graduate Center – Columbia Campus, with most classes designed in a hybrid format that blends in-class learning and online activities. Students can complete the required 10 three-credit classes and one one-credit class in under two years. The final two semesters include coursework and a capstone project, where each student collaborates with a sponsor company to address a data need in its operations.

There’s a huge demand for people with quantitative skills for analyzing data,” said Christopher Morrell, professor of mathematics and statistics and director of Loyola’s data science program.

According to a report by McKinsey & Company, the United States could face a shortage of more than 140,000 people with deep analytical skills by 2018. In addition, 96% of the major corporations surveyed by KPMG in 2014 said they could do more with big data and make better use of analytics in their organization.

USNA Breaks Ground on New Cyber Building

The U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) officially broke ground on its future cyberbuilding, Hopper Hall, on Oct. 21. The USNA was the first institution of higher learning in the U.S. to require cybersecurity classes for all students; Cyber I is a fundamentals class taken plebe (freshman) year and Cyber II is a deeper treatment of technical topics, taken second-class (junior) year.

The USNA previously added an academic major in Cyber Operations, and the first midshipmen within that major graduated in May 2016. Additionally, various cybersecurity topics have been added to the leadership and professional curriculum, and the USNA Center for Cyber Security Studies is formally designated as an NSA/Department of Homeland Security National Center of Excellence in Information Assurance Education.

The Naval Facilities Engineering Command announced that Turner Construction Co., of Reston, Va., was awarded a $106,674,440 firm-fixed-price contract for the design and construction of the academic building, which is slated for completion by September 2019.

Construction of the cyberbuilding, which is to rise on the parking lot between Nimitz Library and Rickover Hall, will begin shortly after the completion of the parking garage, which is located across from Alumni Hall, on Decatur Road. That project is currently underway and is expected to be complete this winter.

The new building will be named after Grace Hopper, an American computer scientist and United States Navy Rear Admiral. It will be the first building at the USNA and at one of the three major service academies named after a woman.

Howard to Host Session on Improvements to Route 29 Bicycle, Pedestrian Bridge

Howard County’s Office of Transportation and Department of Public Works will co-host an information session on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Columbia/Ellicott City Room of the George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Drive in Ellicott City, to discuss improvements to the existing bicycle and pedestrian bridge that crosses over Route 29 between Downtown Columbia and Oakland Mills.

The design options are intended to provide a more attractive, open experience on the bridge, together with lighting improvements and enhanced security features. The bridge provides a convenient and safe crossing of Route 29 between Oakland Mills and Downtown Columbia for pedestrians and cyclists.

County staff will be available to answer questions and gather public comments.

Those unable to attend the meeting who would like to view the concepts and/or have questions should contact Mr. David Cookson with the Office of Transportation at 410-313-3842 or email dcookson@howardcountymd.gov. For more information, contact Lisa Brightwell at 410-313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.

HCCC, AWTCC Join Forces to Promote U.S. Exports

The Howard County Chamber of Commerce (HCCC) has partnered with the American World Trade Chamber of Commerce (AWTCC) to offer an electronic solution for exporters and freight forwarders to process Certificates of Origin and related export documents.

The role of chambers of commerce delivering certificates of origin can be traced back to the 1923 Geneva Convention. These certificates are still a necessary document for determining duties in global trade. Electronic certification speeds the documentation process and makes it more efficient, improving the bottom line for exporters and giving them a competitive advantage.

“We want the export base in Howard County to have access to quick, secure and cutting edge resources to get their products around the world,” said Leonardo McClarty, president and CEO of the HCCC.

All AWTCC certification staff are accredited with the International Chamber of Commerce World Chambers Federation in their Certificate of Origin Training program. The course gives chamber trade documentation professionals a comprehensive understanding of Certificates of Origin, as well as the needed credentials to approve certificate documents. AWTCC’s seal is recognized by customs officials internationally as a trusted authority.

BBB Event Serves Up Authenticity, Winners for Business Ethics

On Nov. 3, the business community will gather for Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Greater Maryland’s annual Pillars of Trust at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. ABC2 anchor Jamie Costello, the evening’s emcee, will describe the evolution of integrity for five local businesses and announce the winners of the Torch Awards for Ethics.

Justin Foster, an author and entrepreneur living in Austin, Texas, will deliver a keynote conversation to challenge business owners to think differently, embrace their uniqueness and become irresistible. The evening kicks off with a VIP book-signing reception at 6 p.m., and ambassadors from BBB’s 30-member board of directors will be accessible to guests, as will other notable members from the business community.

The program begins at 7 p.m. with the winners of BBB serving Greater Maryland’s 2016 Torch Awards for Ethics being announced after the keynote. The finalists include the following.

● Complete Home Solutions

● Carney Tire Car Care & Title Service

● Mid-Atlantic Waterproofing of Maryland

● Plumb Construction Company

● Radebaugh Florist & Greenhouses

Advance reservations for BBB’s Pillars of Trust are $99 per person. More information and reservations are available online at www.go.bbb.org/md-pillars or by calling 410-400-4BBB.

CA Offering Student Exchange Trips to France, Spain Next Summer

Parents and teens interested in learning about the annual summer Sister Cities High School exchange program with Columbia’s sister cities in France and Spain are invited to attend one of five informational sessions hosted by Columbia Association (CA).

The sessions will take place on these dates.

● Thursday, Nov. 10

● Wednesday, Nov. 30

● Thursday, Dec. 8

● Tuesday, Jan. 10

● Wednesday, Jan. 25

All sessions are scheduled to be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at CA Headquarters, 6310 Hillside Court, located off Stevens Forest Road, near the county vehicle emissions inspection station. Each session will include teen and parent alumni, as well as Laura Smit (program manager for CA’s International Exchange and Multicultural Programs), all of whom will speak and answer questions about the month-long program.

Teen participants spend approximately two weeks during the summer in one of Columbia’s European sister cities: Cergy-Pontoise, in France; or Tres Cantos, in Spain. During this time, they are hosted by the family of a French or Spanish student. After returning to the United States, students will then host their French/Spanish counterparts for another two weeks.

There are scholarships available for Columbia residents who qualify. The application deadline is Feb. 17. Applications will be online in mid-November at www.ColumbiaAssociation.org/teenexchange . For more information, contact Laura Smit at 410-715-3162 or International@ColumbiaAssociation.org.

HCAC Accepting Applications for Re-create: Ellicott City Fund

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is accepting applications for the Re-create: Ellicott City Artist Relief Fund that was established to assist artists and nonprofit arts and cultural organizations affected by the July 30 flash flood in Historic Ellicott City. The priority deadline for applications is Nov. 11.

During the flood, many artists with studios and with artwork in galleries in Ellicott City suffered considerable losses of artwork, equipment and studio space – negatively impacting their livelihood, as well as the once vital and growing arts district in Historic Ellicott City. In response, the HCAC established the Re-create: Ellicott City Artist Relief Fund to provide financial support to these artists on their road to recovery.

The Arts Council’s priority deadline will focus on providing relief grants to individual artists who live and work in, and to nonprofit arts and cultural organizations located in, the Ellicott City disaster zone. This will be followed by Howard County, and then Maryland, artists whose work was lost or damaged.

More than 100 donors have made a pledge to the fund through a direct donation or through the sale of artwork. To date, $41,000 has been raised for the relief effort with major contributions coming from Mary and Earl Armiger and the Maryland State Arts Council. The application and guidelines are available at www.hocoarts.org , with hard copies available at the Howard County Center for the Arts, in Ellicott City. Call 410-313-ARTS (2787) or email info@hocoarts.org for more information.

Kittleman Seeks Member for Howard County’s Commission on Disability Issues

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman is currently seeking applicants who are interested in serving on the Commission on Disability Issues. The commission is composed of 15 voting members who serve five-year terms each, and includes people with disabilities, service providers, family members of people with disabilities and the community-at-large.

The commission advises Howard County government on issues affecting people with disabilities and also provides guidance and recommendations on Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.

To be eligible for consideration, candidates must be Howard County residents, 18 years of age or older, have an interest in disability issues and be able to attend meetings which are held on the fourth Monday every other month, beginning with February, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Gateway Building, 6751 Columbia Gateway Drive, Room 303, in Columbia.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m. Applicants should send a résumé and brief letter explaining why they want to serve on the board to David Lee, either by email to dklee@howardcountymd.gov, or by mail to Howard County Government, Office of the County Executive, Attn: David Lee, 3430 Court House Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043.

For more information on the Commission on Disability Issues, visit www.howardcountymd.gov/CDI or contact Michelle Henry at 410-313-6431 or mhenry@howardcountymd.gov.

Apply for CA Scholarships for Community Service Efforts

Applications are now being accepted for the 2017 Maggie J. Brown Spirit of Columbia Scholarship Award. Up to six $2,500 scholarships will be awarded to graduating seniors from local high schools who exhibit exceptional efforts in providing community service to benefit Columbia residents and those in the Columbia area.

Applicants must be graduating in May/June 2017 from an accredited public, private or parochial high school, or be home-schooled in accordance with COMAR 13A.10.01. The students must have a cumulative grade point average of 2.0 or better. Applications are available online at www.ColumbiaAssociation.org/scholarship . Completed applications must be submitted by March 15, 2017. For more information, call 410-715-3161 or email SpiritofColumbia@ColumbiaAssociation.org.

HCEDA to Hold Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26

Retired four-star General Keith Alexander will be the guest speaker at the Howard County Economic Development Authority’s (HCEDA) annual meeting, which will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., at the Sheraton Downtown Columbia, located at 10207 Wincopin Circle.

Alexander will be answering questions about all things cybersecurity and Howard County. Besides currently running Maple Lawn-based IronNet Cybersecurity, he is the former director of the National Security Agency and commander of U.S. CyberCommand. For more information, contact Ali Kelley at 410-313-6515 or akelley@hceda.org.

Timbers at Troy in Midst of Upgrades

The Timbers at Troy Golf Course, which opened in Columbia in 1996 under the Department of Recreation and Parks and is managed by Kemper Sports Management, is in the early stages of a four-month renovation project. It began on Oct. 17 and entails replacing the bunkers and irrigation system. During the upgrades, nine holes of the course will remain open for play.

The repairs to the bunkers are needed due to normal wear and tear. The new irrigation system will allow course management to better monitor the golf course’s water use. The $2 million project was awarded to McDonald & Sons, a Howard County-based business specializing in golf course design and construction.

UMD Students Tackle New Park, Public Art and Logo for Odenton Town Center

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh has announced that students from the University of Maryland have been tasked with designing a new park, public art display and logo for Odenton Town Center.

The projects are part of the county’s participation in the Partnership for Action Learning in Sustainability (PALS) program. Students and faculty complete projects assigned by county government that are similar to consultant studies and reports. This year, the students will work on 27 different projects, including designing a trail connection, a market study for Tipton Airport and a master plan for Arlington Echo Outdoor Education Center.

The team of students is led by landscape architecture instructor Dennis Nola. They will present an overview of their work at a public meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 6-8 p.m. at the Western District Police Station located at 8273 Telegraph Road in Odenton. The final report and recommendations will be presented in December.

Howard Veterans Office Offering Free Benefits Counseling

The Howard County Office of Veterans & Military Families, working in partnership with The American Legion, will offer free VA benefits counseling for Howard County veterans on Oct. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Howard County MultiService Center, 9900 Washington Boulevard, Suite I, in Laurel.

For an appointment or additional information, contact Lisa Terry by phone at 410-313-0821 or by e-mail at lbterry@howardcountymd.gov.

Howard County Conservancy Expansion Groundbreaking Set for Nov. 3

The Howard County Conservancy will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the Gudelsky Environmental Education Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 8:15 a.m. The expansion and renovation, which will more than double the environmental education space and increase administrative space by 50%, includes a new nature center and exhibits, built-in animal habitats and a dedicated animal care area, a community meeting room, volunteer work room, new covered outdoor deck and outdoor classroom space.

Construction is expected to be complete by May 2017, and Conservancy programs and events will continue to be held throughout the construction. In order to accommodate increasing demand for its programs, the Conservancy launched its “Next 25 Years” $1.8 million capital campaign in October 2015 to expand and renovate the existing 8,700-square-foot environmental education center. To date, $1.6 million has been raised, including $500,000 in bond bills from the state of Maryland and $250,000 from Howard County government.

The conservancy is located at 10520 Old Frederick Road, Woodstock. For more information and to donate, visit www.hcconservancy.org/expansion

