BizWeekly 10/11/2016

Look for The Business Monthly‘s 2016 Voters Guide

As a service to our readers, The Business Monthly asked the candidates who are running for the Senate, Congress, the Board of Education and Circuit Court judgeships in our coverage area to provide responses to short questionnaires. Their responses are available online at www.bizmonthly.com

Howard’s Federal Delegation Asks Fitzgerald to Step Down

Dear Sheriff Fitzgerald:

We were appalled to see the report from the Howard County Office of Human Rights detailing how you have created a hostile and abusive work environment for the nearly 70-person department you oversee. As federal elected officials with responsibilities for the people of Howard County, we urge you to prioritize the needs of the residents of the county you serve, as well as the officers under your command, and resign your office.

The people of Howard County and its Sheriff’s office deserve leadership that understands that bullying, racism, sexism and anti-Semitism should have no place in American law enforcement. We find the behavior outlined by the Office of Human Rights unacceptable and an affront to the people who elected you and to the law enforcement officers of Howard County who serve this community with honor despite such toxic leadership.

At a time when trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve has been strained in Maryland and nationwide, we hope you will do the right thing and allow the Howard County Sheriff’s Office to heal and move forward with new leadership that can demonstrate respect for all law enforcement personnel and the entire Howard County community.

Statement From Kittleman Regarding Sheriff Fitzgerald

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman, on Monday, Oct. 10, issued the following statement.

I remain disappointed that Sheriff James Fitzgerald has ignored calls from myself, other elected officials and community leaders in the county for him to resign. His egregious conduct and behavior as detailed in a Howard County Office of Human Rights investigation are incompatible with the values of inclusion and respect that we hold dear in Howard County.

I have previously called upon local state legislators to begin the impeachment process to address the numerous complaints surrounding Sheriff Fitzgerald. However, I continue to hear concerns from all parts of the community that this course of action won’t happen fast enough. I agree.

I have directed the Howard County Office of Law to explore any and all legal means available through the court system to expedite the removal of Sheriff Fitzgerald from office in order to protect the interests of Howard County. Once those options are determined, I will direct the Office of Law to proceed with the most prudent and expeditious path.

It is my sincere hope that we will be able to resolve this matter quickly so that a replacement can be appointed and our community can begin the process of healing.

Statement From Kittleman, Weinstein, Bates and Flanagan on Reopening of Ellicott City

On Oct. 6, Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman, County Council Vice Chair Jon Weinstein, State Sen. Gail Bates and State Del. Robert Flanagan issued the following joint statement regarding the reopening of the final piece of Ellicott City’s Main Street to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Today, there is a natural excitement as we will reopen the final portion of Ellicott City’s Main Street at 5 p.m. to vehicles and pedestrians. When entering, visitors will see the tremendous progress that has been made since the July 30 flash flood. They will also see that there’s plenty of work yet to be done.

We have decided against holding a reopening ceremony for now and instead suggest that the best way to show your support is to patronize those businesses that have already opened their doors. We will reserve celebrating our resilience for a time later this year when we can be joined by others who are still recovering.

In many places, Ellicott City remains a construction zone so we ask that if you are visiting here, please be mindful of the rebuilding efforts, not only for your safety but out of respect for those merchants and building owners who are still working to get back on their feet.

We have rebuilt together and we will celebrate together at a more appropriate time. This unity is how we got through this tragedy, and it the reason we have been, and will continue to be, #ECSTRONG.

Among the businesses that are now open on Main Street Ellicott City are The Wine Bin, Judge’s Bench, Envy Salon, Hi Ho Silver, Antique Depot, Ooh La La Salon, Su Casa, Mat About You, State Farm Insurance/Fred Gossage, RUCK Law Firm, PCF Management, CentreTek, Waverly Real Estate, Rethink Brands, Robert H. Vogel Engineering, Classic Interiors, Pure Wine Café, Catalyst Communication, Real Estate Auditing, Dr. Bowman DDS, Matcha Time Café, River House Pizza Company, Little French Market (catering), Alexander Design Studio, Pam Long Photography, Park Ridge Trading Co. and Bear Fox Babe.

More than 450 parking spaces are available in the historic district in all county lots except for Lot B, which is located next to the Patapsco River. Access to Lot D will continue to be from Roussey Lane, off of Old Columbia Pike. Additional spaces are available in the Howard County Circuit Court parking lot. Parking along Main Street remains prohibited.

New Meeting Times Scheduled for Central Maryland Transit Development Plan

In response to community feedback, Howard County Office of Transportation has revised the times for a series of public meetings set to take place this month regarding the Transit Development Plan (TDP) for Central Maryland.

Developed along with Anne Arundel County, Prince George’s County and the City of Laurel, the TDP will serve as a guide for transit services in the Central Maryland region and will provide a roadmap for implementing service and organizational improvements, including potential service expansion, during the next five years. The meetings will be held on the following dates.

City of Laurel/Northern Prince George’s County

Thursday, Oct. 13, 5 to 7 p.m., Laurel Municipal Center, 8103 Sandy Spring Road, Council Chambers in Laurel

Howard County

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 6 to 8 p.m., George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Drive, Columbia/Ellicott City Room in Ellicott City

Thursday, Oct. 20, 5 to 7 p.m., North Laurel Community Center, 9411 Whiskey Bottom Road, Chesapeake Rooms I & II, Laurel

Thursday, Oct. 27, 6 to 8 p.m., Gateway Building, 6751 Gateway Drive, Charles I. Ecker Business Training Center, 1st Floor, Room 6, Columbia

Anne Arundel County

Wednesday Oct. 26, 6 to 8 p.m., Arundel Mills Mall, 7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Harmans Community Room, Hanover

l Those unable to attend the meetings who have questions or would like to provide comments should contact the project managers with KFH Group: Fred Fravel at 301-951-8550 or email ffravel@kfhgroup.com , or Jill Stober at 301-951-8660 or email jstober@kfhgroup.com ; for more information and updates, visit the TDP website at www.kfhgroup.com/centralmd/transitplan.htm

Revere Wraps Merger With Monument Bank

Revere Bank announced the completion of its previously announced merger with Monument Bank. The merger was completed following receipt of shareholder approval from both institutions and all required regulatory approvals. Immediately following the closing of the merger, Monument merged into Revere.

The merger was first announced on May 3. Based on financial information as of June 30, the combined company has approximately $1.7 billion in assets and 10 branches, making Revere the third largest bank headquartered and operating in Maryland. Pursuant to the merger agreement, each shareholder of Monument common stock shall receive 1.0814 shares of Revere Bank common stock for each share of Monument common stock held immediately prior to the merger.

In connection with the transaction, Monument Bank Founder and CEO H.L. Ward joins the executive management team of Revere and its board of directors. Additionally, Kimberly Hoover, Angelo Magafan and James Seale, each members of the Monument board of directors, also join Revere’s board. All other current members of the Monument board have been invited to join Revere’s Montgomery Regional Advisory Board.

SBA Announces $18.8M to Support Small Business Trade Growth

Administrator Maria Contreras-Sweet , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), announced $777,579 to support export growth among small businesses in Maryland. The funding was awarded through SBA’s competitive State Trade Expansion Program (STEP).



These “Exporting provides tremendous opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Two-thirds of the world’s purchasing power can be found outside of the United States, but only about 1% of America’s 28 million small businesses are reaching customers beyond our borders. Exporting is an important growth opportunity for small businesses ready to expand their reach into new and increasingly borderless global markets.These STEP awards , in addition to SBA’s export loans and U.S. Export Assistance Centers , help small businesses across our nation have the tools, resources and relationships they need to take their businesses global.”

STEP awards were created to advance key priorities identified in the president’s National Export Initiative, namely to expand the base of small businesses that become exporters and to make the exporting process as easy as possible for small businesses. Recipients of STEP awards in the first three rounds (FY 2011, 2012, 2014) reported a strong return on federal taxpayer investment, generating $22 in U.S. small business export sales for every $1 awarded.

These awards are granted to U.S. states and territories to support programs that help small businesses expand their export-related activities. This includes participation in foreign trade missions, foreign market sales trips, subscription services for access to international markets, as well as the design of international marketing campaigns, export trade show exhibits, export training workshops and more.

Baldwin Common Electrical Project Complete

Howard County has completed the installation of electrical service for Baldwin Common, in Savage. Located next to Carroll Baldwin Hall, Baldwin Common serves as the site for a number of community events, including Savage Fest and the annual Community Tree lighting ceremony.

“In the past, to provide electricity to these events, temporary wiring was either strung from trees or brought over the grass and sidewalks, or generators were made available,” said Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman. “By installing the electrical service, we are making sure it’s safe for those who attend these community events, and we are hopeful even more events can be held at Baldwin Common.”

The county placed underground wiring in the park, along with electrical panels and outlets. An electrical hook-up was put in at the Bollman Truss Bridge and 14 street and sidewalk lamps were installed. To fund the improvements, Howard County worked with the Savage Community Association to obtain a Community Legacy Grant from the state of Maryland for $85,000. The Department of Recreation & Parks also used grant funds to purchase and install nine park benches and two historic-interpretation signs.

This year’s Bollman Truss Bridge and Community Tree lighting ceremonies will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Howard County Housing Department Accepts MIHU Applications

The Howard County Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is now accepting applications for its Moderate Income Housing Unit (MIHU) program. Applications for the MIHU homeownership program are being accepted through Monday, Oct. 31.

DHCD will hold a free “MIHU Buyers and Renters Workshop” on Thursday, Oct. 20, to explain the program’s eligibility requirements and application process for prospective homebuyers and renters. The workshop is open to the public and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gateway Building, 6751 Columbia Gateway Drive in Columbia. Guidewell Financial Solutions will be on hand to present information regarding the importance of credit scores for buying or renting a home. For more information or to register for the workshop, contact the Department’s Housing Opportunities Programs Division at 410-313-6343.

To purchase an MIHU home, individuals must apply to DHCD during an open enrollment period to be placed in the database. To qualify, an applicant’s household income may not exceed 80% of Howard County’s median income, which, as of Jan. 1, 2016, is $107,490. Household income limits are based on family size. Applicants must meet minimum credit score requirements and their household income must be sufficient to qualify for a home mortgage based on industry standards. Base sale prices for MIHUs can range from $224,000 for a condominium to $305,000 for a townhouse. Actual sale prices vary depending on the size and amenities of the unit.

Open enrollment periods for the MIHU purchase program are held quarterly. Those interested in enrolling should call DHCD’s Housing Opportunities Programs Division at 410-313-6343, or visit www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Housing/Home-Ownership-Opportunities/Moderate-Incoming-Housing-Unit-Program-MIHU

Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Rose Buck-Lew Family Piano Scholarship at HCC

Musical entertainment, followed by dinner and wine, will be featured at the 10th anniversary fundraiser for the Rose Buck-Lew Family Piano Scholarship Endowment, to be held at HCC on Oct. 16.

The program will feature works for solo piano, piano duet, piano duos and a five-piano ensemble performed by HCC’s piano faculty, including the Accordare and Octtava Piano Duos, Hsiu-Hui Wang, Marian Buck-Lew, and Sangmi Yoon. Works by Ravel, Bolcom and Columbia’s Ton Benjamin will be performed. The highlight of the concert will be the premiere performance of a five-piano arrangement of the first movement of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, arranged by Professor N. Jan Tan. Tan is the only Steinway Artist recognized solely for her pedagogical work.

The concert begins at 4 p.m. in the Smith Theatre. Dinner follows at 6:30 p.m. in the Kittleman Room, located in Duncan Hall. Tickets for concert cost $50 for general admission, $40 for HCC staff and 60-plus seniors, and $30 for HCC students. The cost for concert and dinner is $100 for general admission, $80 for HCC staff and 60-plus seniors, and $60 for HCC students. Note that only 100 tickets are available for the performance and dinner.

In addition, five donated pianos will be available for sale immediately following the performance. More than 100 people are expected to attend the event, which has raised more than $10,000. For ticketing information on this concert and the post-concert dinner, contact the HCC Educational Foundation at 443-518-1970. For more information, visit www.howardcc.edu/donors/events/Buck-Lew/BuckLewFlyer.pdf

Art Maryland Opens at HCCA

Art Maryland 2016, a biennial, juried multi-media exhibit, opens Oct. 28 at the Howard County Center for the Arts (HCCA). The exhibit features work selected from nearly 400 entries submitted by 135 artists working in a wide variety of styles and mediums.

Juror Christopher Bedford, director of the Baltimore Museum of Art, selected a mixture of abstract and representational paintings, photography, sculpture and prints. Artists include Kristrinah Ayala, Paul Biederman, Camellia Blackwell-Taffel, Linda Diane Bunk, Robert Cantor, Sabine Carlson, David Cassidy, Travis Childers, Lisa Coddington, Karen Crouse, Sara Dittrich, Charles Dyer, Annie Farrar, Stuart Gaines, Ilene Gold, Elizabeth Gross, Courtnee S. Hawkins, Sarah Higgins, Penny Jacoby, Don James, Pauli Kohberger, James Lubitz, Mike McConnell, Sarah Saloman, Nelson Steele, Anthony Stellaccio, Andrei Trach, Richard Weiblinger, Jonathan West and John Wisor.

Art Maryland 2016 will be on display through Dec. 9. A reception will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, from 6-8 p.m., and will include remarks and the presentation of more than $1,700 in juror’s awards by Bedford. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday noon-4 p.m. To learn more, call 410-313-ARTS (2787) or visit www.hocoarts.org.

Central America and Mexico Culture Fest Set for Sunday in Ellicott City

Columbia Association (CA), in collaboration with the Howard County Library System, will present the Central America and Mexico Culture Fest for an afternoon of displays, dance performances, music, activities for children, demonstrations and other cultural arts highlighting the cultures of Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Panama.

This free family event will be held Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., at Howard County Library System’s Miller Branch, 9421 Frederick Road in Ellicott City. Families can pick up a “Culture Fest Passport” upon arrival and complete it for prize drawings.

CA’s International Exchange and Multicultural Programs foster international understanding and celebrate the diverse cultures of Columbia. The goals of the International Exchange Program include developing new exchanges with Columbia’s four sister cities and creating new Sister City relationships in other cities and nations. CA also develops multicultural programs for the community such as the World Languages Café, Culture Fests and the International Book Club.



or contact Laura Smit, program manager for CA’s International Exchange and Multicultural Programs, by calling 410-715-3162 or sending an email to For more information, go to www.ColumbiaAssociation.org/multicultural or contact Laura Smit, program manager for CA’s International Exchange and Multicultural Programs, by calling 410-715-3162 or sending an email to International@ColumbiaAssociation.org

LM Class of 2017 Applications Due Oct. 31

Leadership Maryland (LM) is alerting potential applicants that the deadline to be considered for the Class of 2017 is approaching. All applications must be submitted online at www.leadershipmd.org by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. LM’s selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month, hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.

Applications are open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal applicants will have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities and their state. The chosen class will reflect a cross-section of the state by including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity and gender.

To be considered for the Class of 2017, application packages must include the following.

● Completed application, available online at www.LeadershipMD.org

● Paid application fee of $250

● Two references

● One letter of recommendation

● Authorizing official statement from applicant’s supervisor or CEO (unless applicant is self-employed or is his or her own supervisor)

● Professional color photo

The selected Class of 2017 will be announced in early February 2017. For more information, visit www.LeadershipMD.org . Anyone with questions may contact Leadership Maryland at 410-841-2101 or Info@LeadershipMD.org

Regional Premiere of Wohl’s ‘American Hero’ to Open at Rep Stage

Rep Stage, the regional theater-in-residence at Howard Community College (HCC), continues its 24th season with Bess Wohl’s “American Hero,” directed by Suzanne Beal. At a toasted sub franchise in the local mall, three up-and-coming “sandwich artists” – a teenager, a single mom and a downsized refugee from corporate banking – are perfecting the mustard-to-cheese ratio, according to the company manual. When their shot at the American dream is interrupted by a series of strange events, they become unlikely allies in a post-recession world. “American Hero” is a supersized dark comedy about life, liberty and the pursuit of sandwiches.

Bess Wohl’s plays also include “Small Mouth Sounds,” “Barcelona” and “Touched.” “American Hero” opens Nov. 2, with a limited run through Nov. 20, in the Studio Theatre of the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of HCC, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. There will be post-show discussions on Nov. 6, 11 and 18. A pre-show lecture will be held prior to the 2 p.m. performance on Nov. 19.

Tickets are $40 for general admission, $35 for seniors and the military, and $15 for students with a current ID. Wednesdays and the first Thursday are pay-what-you-can performances. For tickets and additional information, visit www.repstage.org or call the box office at 443-518-1500.

