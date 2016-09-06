2016 ManneqART Competition Winners

The themes for the 2016 ManneqART Competition were Flora, Fauna, Action and Android. More than 50 entries were received from artists in 12 states.

Judges have so far awarded more than $8,500 in prizes to the winners. Additional awards may be still be given. Cash prizes will be awarded at the ManneqART Awards Gala in October.

Master Award Winner ($3,000)

• Back to My Roots, by Artist Rhonda Green, Ketchikan, Alaska

Theme Winners ($1,000 each)

• Android: Porcus Spina Robota, by artist Erin Draper, Baltimore

• Action: Action Waiting to Happen, by artist Stacey Levy, Baltimore

• Flora: Twisted Up in Wood, by artist David Walker, Juneau, Alaska

• Fauna (and College Level): Fruition, by MICA graduate & artist Tess Wypkema, South Africa (winner of the Imagine Artwear, “Excellence in Fiber Arts Award”)

Student Winners

Due to the number of excellent student entries this year, additional awards were given.

High School

• Flowering Success, by artist Amanda O’Shaughnessy, Reservoir H.S., Howard County (winner of the Innolect Inc. “Growing Leaders” Award) ($500)

• Fashion Impact, by artist Lyta Christian, Reservoir H.S., Howard County ($250)

• Curly Cards, by artist Emma Bailey, Reservoir H.S., Howard County ($250)

• Venus Fly Trap, by Ms. Brown’s Art Class, Southern H.S., Anne Arundel County ($250)

Middle School

• Re-Imagining @n931 (Angel), by artist Blake Savoy, Oakland Mills M.S., Howard County ($200)

• Beacon of Hope, by Mrs. Pandy’s art class, Homewood School, Howard County ($200)