Sunday, January 1, 2017

By the last day of November, it turned out that the Howard County Council’s passing $90 million of tax increment financing (TIF) legislation wasn’t the only big news to hit the street on Little Patuxent Parkway.

A small group of young women, dressed in business attire and looking busy on their laptops, recently gathered at the Maryland Center for Entrepreneurship anxiously awaiting the start of a 13-week journey to better prepare them for their futures.

70 Acme Paper Edward and Mildred Attman founded Acme Paper & Supply Company in 1946 in a 1,500-square-foot rented garage in Baltimore. Today, three generations of the Attman family continue the tradition, with a warehouse/headquarters complex in the Baltimore-Washington Industrial Park in Savage and a regional distribution center in Richmond, Va. 20 Altman & Associates [...]

MDOT Submits Automated Vehicle Technology ‘Proving Grounds’ Application to USDOT
Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Secretary Pete Rahn has announced that the state has submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to designate a portion of the Interstate 95 (I-95) corridor in Maryland as a future Automated Vehicle (AV) testing and deployment area.

The application is in response to USDOT’s notice of intent to designate a select number of “proving grounds” across the country, which will help accelerate the development of AV technology to achieve a better understanding of the long-term impacts of self-driving vehicles. Maryland’s proposal includes the I-95 corridor from Aberdeen Proving Ground to the Fort Meade/University of Maryland region, and includes multiple public roadways, the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and existing public/private research and testing facilities throughout this region.

As a service to our readers, The Business Monthly has asked candidates running for office in our coverage area to provide responses to short questionnaires. Their responses follow verbatim.

United States Senate Candidates

Questions

1. How does your experience prepare you for this office?

2. Where do you stand on the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), and what are your feelings on global free trade as opposed to protectionism?

3. What is your position on immigration reform?

4. What issues do you consider priorities?

