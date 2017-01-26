Latest News

Millworks Business Resource Center Opens in Downtown Ellicott City

The Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) has opened the door on Millworks, a new business resource center and co-working space on Main Street Ellicott City, so named for the town’s legacy as a mill town. The center, located at 8098 Main Street, will provide a central location for businesses and property owners to gain access to business and recovery resources.

Organizations participating in the center include the HCEDA, Small Business Administration, Small Business Development Center, Maryland Department of Housing & Community Development, Preservation Maryland, One EC Recovery Project and the Ellicott City Partnership (ECP).

“The property owners, business and residents of Main Street and the West End have made a remarkable recovery in the last six months, but we know there is still more to do,” said Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman. “The presence of this resource center on Main Street is another commitment of our resolve to continue working with the community and rebuilding Ellicott City as a model resilient community.”