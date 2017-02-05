Sunday, February 5, 2017

Maryland’s location next to the Nation’s Capital, its education and income levels, and its standing as one of the greatest high tech settings in the U.S. have not always equaled acknowledgement as one of the premiere locales to do business in the country.

When I came into office as Howard County Executive two years ago, my top goals were to make government more transparent and fiscally sound, and to improve the quality of life for all who live and work here.

Sitting at a table with Mark Muffoletto, Karen Amos and Paul Mack feels like having dinner with a family that knows how to laugh together. Their humorous rapport belies the serious nature of their cases, and beneath their smiles, they have a steely collective insistence on thoroughly interpreting the law.

Latest News

Howard County Solicits Professional Services to Develop Ellicott City Master Plan
The Howard County Department of Planning and Zoning has released an Expressions of Interest (EOI) for professional services to develop a master plan for Ellicott City and its watershed. The master plan process will help define a comprehensive, community-driven vision for rebuilding a stronger, model resilient community. It will also incorporate a watershed plan in a way that many traditional master plans do not.

“Following Ellicott City’s historic July 30 flood, we held four public meetings to bring the community together, hear its concerns and discuss ideas for the future,” said Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman. “Our Community Advisory Group has worked diligently to sort through and prioritize nearly 300 project ideas. Now we’re ready for this next step in the rebuilding process.”

Guest Article

Everything You Need to Know About a Will, But Haven’t Thought to Ask

By John E. Day

Everyone knows the importance of preparing and maintaining a will — yet, many people have never written one.
To those who haven’t, take note: If you die intestate (without a will), the intestacy laws of the state where you reside will determine how your assets will be distributed. And if minor children are involved, a judge may decide with whom they will live.
On the other hand, if you take the time to prepare a will, you’ll be the one who determines how your property is distributed and who will care for your minor children when you’re gone. Simply put, a will is one way that provides peace of mind and the immense satisfaction of knowing that you have taken the necessary steps to pass on the fruits of your life’s labor to your loved ones.

What Is a Will?
A will is a legal declaration that enables you to direct the disposition of your assets upon your death. You can divide your assets any way you want, as long as guidelines are presented clearly in writing.

