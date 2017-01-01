The application is in response to USDOT’s notice of intent to designate a select number of “proving grounds” across the country, which will help accelerate the development of AV technology to achieve a better understanding of the long-term impacts of self-driving vehicles. Maryland’s proposal includes the I-95 corridor from Aberdeen Proving Ground to the Fort Meade/University of Maryland region, and includes multiple public roadways, the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and existing public/private research and testing facilities throughout this region.

MDOT Submits Automated Vehicle Technology ‘Proving Grounds’ Application to USDOT Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Secretary Pete Rahn has announced that the state has submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to designate a portion of the Interstate 95 (I-95) corridor in Maryland as a future Automated Vehicle (AV) testing and deployment area.

Guest Article

2016 Voters Guide

As a service to our readers, The Business Monthly has asked candidates running for office in our coverage area to provide responses to short questionnaires. Their responses follow verbatim.

United States Senate Candidates

Questions

1. How does your experience prepare you for this office?

2. Where do you stand on the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), and what are your feelings on global free trade as opposed to protectionism?

3. What is your position on immigration reform?

4. What issues do you consider priorities?