HHC Acquires Two Downtown Columbia Office Buildings

The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) has expanded its holdings in Downtown Columbia with the acquisition of the American City Building (ACB), which sits adjacent to Whole Foods Market on Little Patuxent Parkway; and One Mall North, positioned on the outside of the ring road surrounding The Mall in Columbia. Both purchases were underwritten in view of their future development potential.

The purchase of ACB for $16.5 million unlocks the potential for redevelopment in the Lakefront District in Downtown Columbia for up to 1.5 million square feet of additional density, as its acquisition allows for termination of restrictive covenants on neighboring parcels of the company’s holdings. Specific plans for the ACB site and its adjacent surface parking lot contemplate complete demolition of the existing structure, which is mostly vacant, and development of a new, mixed-use project with multi-family, retail and restaurant space.

One Mall North, which is 100% leased, is a 97,500-square-foot, four-story office building. The low-rise structure and surface parking totals 5.37 acres. The building is currently leased to a diverse roster of tenants, including medical, financial, engineering and technology companies, with minimal near-term rollover. The in-place net operating income is approximately $1.6 million, and the purchase price is $22.25 million.