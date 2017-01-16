Monday, January 16, 2017

In This Issue:

Maryland’s location next to the Nation’s Capital, its education and income levels, and its standing as one of the greatest high tech settings in the U.S. have not always equaled acknowledgement as one of the premiere locales to do business in the country.

When I came into office as Howard County Executive two years ago, my top goals were to make government more transparent and fiscally sound, and to improve the quality of life for all who live and work here.

Sitting at a table with Mark Muffoletto, Karen Amos and Paul Mack feels like having dinner with a family that knows how to laugh together. Their humorous rapport belies the serious nature of their cases, and beneath their smiles, they have a steely collective insistence on thoroughly interpreting the law.

Howard Councilmen Intro Legal Action Against FAA for BWI Noise Impacts
Howard County Council Chair Jon Weinstein and Vice-Chair Calvin Ball introduced Council Bill 8-2017 authorizing the Howard County Office of Law to take legal action against the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) related to the implementation of the NextGen system.

The NextGen satellite-based air control system was launched at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport in April 2015 and, since, planes have been taking off in more concentrated areas and turning at lower altitudes, resulting in a significant increase in aircraft noise in Elkridge, Hanover and parts of Columbia. The satellite technology is designed to cut down on flight times, reduce fuel consumption, reduce emissions and pollution and deliver savings to the airline industry.

The bill alleges that the FAA failed to appropriately consider the significant environmental impact of NextGen and acted arbitrarily in issuing its Finding of No Significant Impact under the National Environmental Protection Act. In addition to BWI Marshall, increased noise complaints resulting from implementing NextGen technology have been reported near airports

2016 Voters Guide

As a service to our readers, The Business Monthly has asked candidates running for office in our coverage area to provide responses to short questionnaires. Their responses follow verbatim.

United States Senate Candidates

Questions

1. How does your experience prepare you for this office?

2. Where do you stand on the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), and what are your feelings on global free trade as opposed to protectionism?

3. What is your position on immigration reform?

4. What issues do you consider priorities?

