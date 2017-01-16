Latest News

Howard Councilmen Intro Legal Action Against FAA for BWI Noise Impacts

Howard County Council Chair Jon Weinstein and Vice-Chair Calvin Ball introduced Council Bill 8-2017 authorizing the Howard County Office of Law to take legal action against the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) related to the implementation of the NextGen system.

The NextGen satellite-based air control system was launched at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport in April 2015 and, since, planes have been taking off in more concentrated areas and turning at lower altitudes, resulting in a significant increase in aircraft noise in Elkridge, Hanover and parts of Columbia. The satellite technology is designed to cut down on flight times, reduce fuel consumption, reduce emissions and pollution and deliver savings to the airline industry.

The bill alleges that the FAA failed to appropriately consider the significant environmental impact of NextGen and acted arbitrarily in issuing its Finding of No Significant Impact under the National Environmental Protection Act. In addition to BWI Marshall, increased noise complaints resulting from implementing NextGen technology have been reported near airports