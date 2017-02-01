“Following Ellicott City’s historic July 30 flood, we held four public meetings to bring the community together, hear its concerns and discuss ideas for the future,” said Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman. “Our Community Advisory Group has worked diligently to sort through and prioritize nearly 300 project ideas. Now we’re ready for this next step in the rebuilding process.”

Howard County Solicits Professional Services to Develop Ellicott City Master Plan The Howard County Department of Planning and Zoning has released an Expressions of Interest (EOI) for professional services to develop a master plan for Ellicott City and its watershed. The master plan process will help define a comprehensive, community-driven vision for rebuilding a stronger, model resilient community. It will also incorporate a watershed plan in a way that many traditional master plans do not.

Guest Article

Everything You Need to Know About a Will, But Haven’t Thought to Ask

By John E. Day

Everyone knows the importance of preparing and maintaining a will — yet, many people have never written one.

To those who haven’t, take note: If you die intestate (without a will), the intestacy laws of the state where you reside will determine how your assets will be distributed. And if minor children are involved, a judge may decide with whom they will live.

On the other hand, if you take the time to prepare a will, you’ll be the one who determines how your property is distributed and who will care for your minor children when you’re gone. Simply put, a will is one way that provides peace of mind and the immense satisfaction of knowing that you have taken the necessary steps to pass on the fruits of your life’s labor to your loved ones.

What Is a Will?

A will is a legal declaration that enables you to direct the disposition of your assets upon your death. You can divide your assets any way you want, as long as guidelines are presented clearly in writing.