2017 Forecast: A Generally Positive Vibe »

Maryland’s location next to the Nation’s Capital, its education and income levels, and its standing as one of the greatest high tech settings in the U.S. have not always equaled acknowledgement as one of the premiere locales to do business in the country.

Howard County: A Message From County Executive Allan Kittleman »

When I came into office as Howard County Executive two years ago, my top goals were to make government more transparent and fiscally sound, and to improve the quality of life for all who live and work here.

Amid Serious Cases, Law Partners Say: ‘We Also Need to Laugh’ »

Sitting at a table with Mark Muffoletto, Karen Amos and Paul Mack feels like having dinner with a family that knows how to laugh together. Their humorous rapport belies the serious nature of their cases, and beneath their smiles, they have a steely collective insistence on thoroughly interpreting the law.

Millworks Business Resource Center Opens in Downtown Ellicott City
The Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) has opened the door on Millworks, a new business resource center and co-working space on Main Street Ellicott City, so named for the town’s legacy as a mill town. The center, located at 8098 Main Street, will provide a central location for businesses and property owners to gain access to business and recovery resources.

Organizations participating in the center include the HCEDA, Small Business Administration, Small Business Development Center, Maryland Department of Housing & Community Development, Preservation Maryland, One EC Recovery Project and the Ellicott City Partnership (ECP).

“The property owners, business and residents of Main Street and the West End have made a remarkable recovery in the last six months, but we know there is still more to do,” said Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman. “The presence of this resource center on Main Street is another commitment of our resolve to continue working with the community and rebuilding Ellicott City as a model resilient community.”

