In This Issue:
Transfer of Merriweather to DCACC Follows TIF »
By the last day of November, it turned out that the Howard County Council’s passing $90 million of tax increment financing (TIF) legislation wasn’t the only big news to hit the street on Little Patuxent Parkway.
Young Women Rise to the Entrepreneurial Challenge »
A small group of young women, dressed in business attire and looking busy on their laptops, recently gathered at the Maryland Center for Entrepreneurship anxiously awaiting the start of a 13-week journey to better prepare them for their futures.
Milestone Birthdays »
70 Acme Paper Edward and Mildred Attman founded Acme Paper & Supply Company in 1946 in a 1,500-square-foot rented garage in Baltimore. Today, three generations of the Attman family continue the tradition, with a warehouse/headquarters complex in the Baltimore-Washington Industrial Park in Savage and a regional distribution center in Richmond, Va. 20 Altman & Associates [...]