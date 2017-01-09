Monday, January 9, 2017

In This Issue:

2017 Forecast: A Generally Positive Vibe »

Maryland’s location next to the Nation’s Capital, its education and income levels, and its standing as one of the greatest high tech settings in the U.S. have not always equaled acknowledgement as one of the premiere locales to do business in the country.

Howard County: A Message From County Executive Allan Kittleman »

When I came into office as Howard County Executive two years ago, my top goals were to make government more transparent and fiscally sound, and to improve the quality of life for all who live and work here.

Amid Serious Cases, Law Partners Say: ‘We Also Need to Laugh’ »

Sitting at a table with Mark Muffoletto, Karen Amos and Paul Mack feels like having dinner with a family that knows how to laugh together. Their humorous rapport belies the serious nature of their cases, and beneath their smiles, they have a steely collective insistence on thoroughly interpreting the law.

Home

Upcoming Events

January 10, 2017 Columbia Rotary Club 6:30 PM January 11, 2017 Columbia Town Center Rotary Club 12:15 PM - 1:15 PM January 11, 2017 Elkridge Rotary Club 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM January 12, 2017 Ellicott City Sunrise Rotary Club 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM January 12, 2017 Ellicott City Rotary Club 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM View all upcoming events »

Latest News

BizWeekly 12/27/2016

MDOT Submits Automated Vehicle Technology ‘Proving Grounds’ Application to USDOT
Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Secretary Pete Rahn has announced that the state has submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to designate a portion of the Interstate 95 (I-95) corridor in Maryland as a future Automated Vehicle (AV) testing and deployment area.

The application is in response to USDOT’s notice of intent to designate a select number of “proving grounds” across the country, which will help accelerate the development of AV technology to achieve a better understanding of the long-term impacts of self-driving vehicles. Maryland’s proposal includes the I-95 corridor from Aberdeen Proving Ground to the Fort Meade/University of Maryland region, and includes multiple public roadways, the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and existing public/private research and testing facilities throughout this region.

Read the full post »

Guest Article

2016 Voters Guide

As a service to our readers, The Business Monthly has asked candidates running for office in our coverage area to provide responses to short questionnaires. Their responses follow verbatim.

United States Senate Candidates

Questions

1. How does your experience prepare you for this office?

2. Where do you stand on the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), and what are your feelings on global free trade as opposed to protectionism?

3. What is your position on immigration reform?

4. What issues do you consider priorities?

Read the full post »