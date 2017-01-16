In This Issue:
2017 Forecast: A Generally Positive Vibe »
Maryland’s location next to the Nation’s Capital, its education and income levels, and its standing as one of the greatest high tech settings in the U.S. have not always equaled acknowledgement as one of the premiere locales to do business in the country.
Howard County: A Message From County Executive Allan Kittleman »
When I came into office as Howard County Executive two years ago, my top goals were to make government more transparent and fiscally sound, and to improve the quality of life for all who live and work here.
Amid Serious Cases, Law Partners Say: ‘We Also Need to Laugh’ »
Sitting at a table with Mark Muffoletto, Karen Amos and Paul Mack feels like having dinner with a family that knows how to laugh together. Their humorous rapport belies the serious nature of their cases, and beneath their smiles, they have a steely collective insistence on thoroughly interpreting the law.